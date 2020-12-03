Developer Lennar has gotten final plat approval from the city of Medina for the first phase of Meadowview Commons, a townhome development proposed for land west of County Road 116 between Highway 55 and Meander Road.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Nov. 17, approved the final plat and development agreement between the city and Lennar.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
MEADOWVIEW COMMONS
Planning Director Dusty Finke outlined details of the Meadowview Commons proposal for properties owned by Lennar and the Emil J. Jubert Trust and the Rita A. Jubert Trust.
The City Council in September approved the preliminary plat, consisting of 125 townhome units and an outlot for future commercial development. The preliminary plat for the first phase shows 42 townhome lots, an outlot for future development to the south and outlots for private streets and common areas.
The final plat requires Lennar to construct the first 500 feet of Tamarack Drive south of Meander Road on the west side of the development. Lennar is required to construct the full width of Tamarack, whether or not the owner of property to the west is willing to sell right of way by Dec. 31. If additional right of way would not be available, the road would be shifted slightly to the east and would cover land originally earmarked as a trail.
The City Council debated the issue of who would pay for constructing the remainder of Tamarack heading south to Highway 55. City staff said the situation would become clearer after future development is proposed in the area between Meadowview Commons and Highway 55.
CHIPPEWA ROAD WESTON WOODS EAW
Continuing with planning business, the City Council reviewed the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for the Weston Woods residential development and the extension of Chippewa Road. Then the council declared no need for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
City Planner Finke described the proposed projects that prompted Medina to prepare an EAW. An EAW is required when a proposed project impacts one or more acres of wetlands, if any part of the wetland is within a floodplain. He said the Weston Woods project did not trigger the need for an EAW. The Chippewa Road extension did.
The proposal for Weston Woods consists of 108 attached residential units, 42 detached single-family lots and 30,000 square feet of commercial building space. The extension of Chippewa Road would stretch along a half mile of collector roadway.
The public and governmental agencies affected by the proposed projects had 30 days in which to comment on the EAW. Medina received no comments from the public and 10 comments from governmental agencies, Finke said.
Comments relating to the environment came from Hennepin County, the Elm Creek Watershed District and the Department of Natural Resources, he said. They mentioned moderate quality woodlands, significant biodiversity in the area, trumpeter swan and Blandings turtles habitat and construction practices to help preserve the environment. Comments from the rest of the agencies were technical in nature.
Finke said none of the agencies recommended requiring an EIS. The concept plan for Weston Woods shifts development to the north away from Chippewa Road to protect environmentally sensitive areas.
HOLY NAME LAKE ESTATES
In more planning business, the City Council reviewed the preliminary plat and variances for Holy Name Lake Estates, a six-lot subdivision proposed for unaddressed property located northeast of Pinto Drive northwest of Holy Name Lake.
The site spans roughly 90 acres – 25 of them situated under the ordinary high water mark of Holy Name Lake. Developer Donavon DesMarais proposes to subdivide three large parcels into six lots ranging from 10 to 23 acres in size. The lots are zoned Rural Residential.
DesMarais would reconstruct a portion of Pinto Drive. He requested a variance to extend the length of the cul-de-sac in the subdivision because no future road would connect to the site.
The City Council directed staff to prepare approval resolutions for the preliminary plat and variance.
BOND SALE
Turning to financial business, the City Council reviewed five bids from financial institutions to purchase from the city General Obligation Refunding Bonds and awarded the bond sale to FHN Financial at a true interest rate of .9952%. The move by the city was similar to refinancing a home owner’s mortgage to take advantage of lower interest rates.
City financial adviser Shelly Eldridge, of Ehlers and Associates, said results of the sale were “wonderful.” Medina received a premium bid, which enabled the city to reduce the amount of the bond sale from a principal of $6,040,000 to $5,720,000. This means that Medina tax payers will pay $33,000 less in debt service over the 13 year life of the refunding bonds.
Eldridge said Medina will save a total of $512,000 by refunding the 2012 bonds. The money from the 2012 bond sale paid for construction of the Public Works and Police Facility on Clydesdale Trail.
OTHER
The City Council also:
RECOGNIZED Police Officer Joshua McKinley for five years of service to the city. In addition to serving as a patrol officer, he is in-house investigator for Medina Police, facilitator of all alcohol and tobacco compliance checks and Reserve Officer Coordinator.
ACCEPTED a $75 donation for a memorial to Vicki Perri. The money is earmarked for Medina Police crime prevention programs.
RECEIVED a report from Public Safety Director Jason Nelson about liquor license violations at Medina Golf and Country Club and Highway 55 Liquor. He said these were first time failures of compliance checks for each establishment. The council imposed a $500 fine and 10-day suspension of liquor license in each case, as long as no violations are reported for 12 months.
WENT into closed session to discuss a potential city lawsuit related to a zoning violation at 2402 State Highway 55. Owner of the property is the Lawrence L. Pribyl Trust.
