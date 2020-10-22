The city of Medina is looking into use of federal CARES Act funds for installation of a gate with a code entry system to limit access to the city brush pile to only Medina and Loretto residents.
Public Works Director Steve Scherer, Oct. 6, told the Medina City Council that everyone seems to want to use the Medina brush pile after cleaning up his or her yard during the pandemic. Three of the four people he approached in one week at the brush pile were not Medina residents. He told the three that Medina limits use of its brush pile to residents.
Meanwhile, the cost of grinding brush “has gone through the roof,” Scherer said.
He added that he would prefer to limit contact of staff with the public to protect them from COVID-19. He suggested that the city install a gate with a code button and then give the access code only to Medina and Loretto residents. The gate system would pay for itself because Medina would save the cost of grinding brush from nonresidents.
City Finance Director Erin Barnhart said Medina could use CARES Act funds if the intent is to limit contact of staff with the public. However, the city would be required to install the gate system by Nov. 15 in order for it to be an eligible CARES Act expense.
City Councilor Jeff Pederson said he owns a gate of this type and could provide names of contractors who do excellent work.
The City Council directed staff to investigate whether a gate system could be installed by Nov. 15 and be eligible for CARES money.
The council also took up other business on Oct. 6. Here are meeting highlights.
PETITION WITH 200 SIGNATURES
During the citizens comment period, Jubert Trail resident Kelsey Ottum said that her neighbors acquired 200 signatures on a petition expressing concerns about safety on Meander Road and the entrance to County Road 116 from Meander. She said it is difficult for motorists to see approaching vehicles and pedestrians when approaching County Road 116 from Meander.
Ottum voiced concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety in connection with the new Meadow View Commons townhome development. She asked for extension of the Meander Road sidewalk. Public Works Director Scherer said the city does not have the necessary right of way, and he has not been able to find a willing seller.
City Planning Director Dusty Finke said staff is reviewing sightlines, especially from Jubert Drive.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said there were multiple public forums and meetings on the Meadow View project. She recommended that residents watch for notices about proposed projects and use these hearings as opportunities to comment. Meanwhile, city staff is reviewing the petition.
NELSON RECOGNIZED FOR 20 YEARS OF SERVICE
Turning to personnel matters, the City Council recognized Public Safety Director Jason Nelson for 20 years of service to the city. Mayor Martin called him “a tremendous resource and guiding light” during challenges of 2020, including the pandemic and incidents surrounding the death of George Floyd.
Nelson joined the Medina Police Department full-time on Oct. 1, 2000. He worked his way through the ranks to Patrol Sergeant, where he served for 16 years. On April 1, he succeeded Ed Belland as Public Safety Director.
His other accomplishments include serving as in-house investigator for three years, starting Medina’s drug task force program in 2004, serving as firearms instructor for the last seven years, service as the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator and leadership in construction and remodeling of the police department’s new headquarters on Clydesdale Trail.
Nelson received a Medal of Honor Award from the Minnesota Chiefs’ Association and a Medal of Valor from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department. The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce gave him a First Responder Award for his life saving actions that demonstrated bravery, heroism and self-sacrifice in a life-threatening situation.
GLEASON RECOGNIZED FOR 10 YEARS OF SERVICE
Continuing with personnel matters, the City Council recognized Public Works Field Inspector John Gleason for 10 years of service to the city. Public Works Director Steve Scherer called him “a dedicated employee” and “a real gem to have on our team.”
Gleason joined the Public Works Department full-time on June 28, 2010. He brought to the city years of experience as a heavy equipment operator.
He took on the title of Field Inspector for Medina. He performs routine erosion control inspections for public and private construction projects, along with routine on-site construction inspections of installation of site improvements, including streets, curbs, water mains, storm and sanitary sewers and other related infrastructure.
Also, Gleason has a class D water operator’s license. He takes a yearly defensive driving course for snowplow operators.
HAMEL LITTLE LEAGUE FIELDS
Turning to the subject of baseball fields at Hamel Legion Park, the City Council approved a plan submitted by the Hamel Athletic Club (HAC) for converting Quad Field 1 into a Little League Field.
HAC will fund 100% for converting Quad 1 to a Little League Field by adding grass to the infield, creating a 46-feet mound and adding a fence at 200 feet.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPOINTED Jackson Carroll-Billman as part-time Community Service Officer in the Medina Police Department. He has served as a CSO with the Brooklyn Center Police on weekends. He is enrolled at Metro State University with a goal of obtaining a four-year degree in law enforcement.
ACCEPTED a $600 donation from Thomas VanBeusekom to the police department. He thanked Medina Police for their service.
APPROVED the final plat for the Roehl Heights two-lot subdivision at 1735 Medina Road.
