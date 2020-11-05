Medina honors retired Public Safety Director Belland

The pandemic has delayed indefinitely opportunities for the city of Medina to give recently retired Public Safety Director Ed Belland a gala in-person send-off. After waiting for six months, the City Council decided that he deserved to be recognized virtually now rather than waiting for the pandemic cloud to lift.
The recognition took place at the Tuesday, Oct. 20 Medina City Council meeting held via the Internet. Here are highlights of Belland’s virtual send-off.
FAREWELL TO BELLAND
Mayor Kathleen Martin called Belland a “beloved, retired Public Safety Director.” She said he “brought the quality of caring” to policing in Medina. She had “trouble enunciating” her appreciation of his service to the city.
Martin said virtual recognition is not sufficient. She hoped that some day the city could have a party “to celebrate what this man means to Medina.” She said, “From the bottom of my heart, thank-you.”
Belland thanked the city for the recognition. “It has been an honor for me to serve the citizens of Medina,” he said. “I love Medina. We go above and beyond and beyond for our citizens.”
He thanked the council and staff for their leadership and support.
City Administrator Scott Johnson said, “The legacy Ed has left is incredible.”
Current Public Safety Director Jason Nelson said Belland hired him 20 years ago. He called Belland a “great boss and mentor.”
“He made my job easier,” he said. Belland laid a “solid foundation” for the police department. “I can’t thank him enough as a boss and a friend.”
THANKS FOR 29 YEARS OF SERVICE
The resolution recognizing Belland spelled out highlights of his career.
He joined the police department in August 1991 and retired on March 31 of this year. For six years he served as a patrol officer and moved up to police chief 23 years ago. He implemented a 24-hour a day/seven days per week police department and created the police sergeant and police investigator positions.
Belland was involved in establishing the West Metro Drug Task Force and chaired the task force in 2013-14. He served as Medina’s Emergency Manager for 23 years and was instrumental in establishment of the Lake Area Emergency Management Group.
He led Medina’s effort in planning and constructing the Medina Police Facility at 600 Clydesdale Trail.
He graduated from the FBI Academy in 2013. Then, in 2015, he was the first law enforcement professional in Minnesota to receive the Leadership Award from the League of Minnesota Cities.
Belland started mandatory officer training in de-escalation, implicit bias and managing the mentally ill “long before the rest of the world woke up to these needs,” Martin said.
He implemented the NarCan program and had all officers certified to administer the drug to overdose victims “long before the rest of the world knew what NarCan is,” she said.
The resolution said, “Belland brought selfless leadership, professionalism, a great attitude and work ethic to the job daily.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.