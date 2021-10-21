During the Oct. 5 Medina City Council meeting, the council discussed a plan proposal for a Hindu temple and recognized Assistant City Administrator and City Clerk Jodi Gallup for her 15 years of service to the city.
HINDU TEMPLE site plan review
The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, or a Hindu temple, is looking to be built on a 20-acre site located at 1400 Hamel Road. The temple would consist of an assembly area for prayer, classrooms and community space. The site plan proposal has flat roofs then three white ivory spirals that are 50 feet above the graded flat roof. City building codes only allow for 35 feet extension above a peaked roof.
“The maximum building height in the Business Park zoning district is 35 feet,” City’s Planning Director Dusty Finke said. “The building height of a peaked roof is measured to the average elevation or midpoint between the peak of the roof and the eave of the roof. This means that a peak of a peaked roof can be above 35 feet, depending on the elevation of the eave and pitch of the roof.”
The council members had reservations about the height of the spires and what they might look like.
“There was some discussion of lowering the spires slightly,” Councilor Dino Deslauriers asked. “Is that still an option?”
City Administrator Scott Johnson responded that it could be lowered if the applicant of the plans decided to make them lower or if the council requested it due to city codes.
“What we are building here is a Hindu place of worship,” Yagnesh Patel a representative of BAPS said. “The height, the length, the breath of this building is determined by scripturally defined dimensions.”
Below the three spires, according to Patel, are the places of worship within the building. Many of the 100 other BAPS Hindu temples around North America have the same types of designs. The building is designed like many of the larger temples in India.
“The height is determined by the zodiac stars where this site is built upon,” Patel said. “We harmonize the formula with the codes of permissible heights and breaths [with the city] and surround it with landscaping so we are in good harmony not only with our neighbors but so it’s a place of attraction for people to come into the city and see.”
Even with the explanation of why the spires were in the designs, the council members weren’t certain about the height in relation to their city codes.
“It’s more than what our code anticipated,” Mayor Kathleen Martin said. “From a religious perspective I can appreciate what Mr. Patel is saying, It’s very interesting, but from a code perspective I don’t know if this will violate our building code.”
The council also requested to the applicant that the spires could be the same color as the building, which would be a white ivory color.
“I’m really kind of worried about these spires,” Martin said. “It doesn’t seem to fit my concept of what fits into Business Park.”
The council asked for more information on the building site plans and tabled the topic for further meetings, due to the spires.
Jodi Gallup
Assistant City Administrator and City Clerk Jodi Gallup was also recognized for her 15 years of work for the city of Medina and the many hats she’s worn. She has worked as the city election leader in the 2020 election, helped the city with their COVID protocols and helped as the city’s liaison between them and the park department. She also serves as the city recycling coordinator and updates the city website.
“She wears an incredible amount of hats for the city,” City Administrator Scott Johnson said. “She’s a fantastic leader and an incredible asset to the city.”
Other city council members also thanked Gallup for her work for the city.
“Congratulations, Jody, I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed working with you and how much I appreciate all the talent you bring to the table every day at City Hall,” Martin said.
When asked how it was to be recognized for 15 years of work after the meeting, Gallup responded that it was a pleasure.
“It’s a very nice gesture and it feels nice to be recognized,” Gallup said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here... and it’s been an honor.”
Other council meeting business addressed at the meeting include:
APPROVED continuing virtual city council meetings until further notice.
