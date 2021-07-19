The Medina City Council, Tuesday, June 15, passed a resolution ending Medina’s local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution was effective as of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, June 30.
Now that Medina no longer has a local emergency, the city is returning to in person meetings at city hall for the city council, planning commission and park commission. All three bodies met in virtual settings due to the emergency from mid March of 2020 through the end of June this year. The first in-person city council meeting in over a year was July 6.
When the local emergency began, Medina staff and city council eyeballed available space in the city council chambers and decided that it was too small to accommodate both city officials and the public with social distancing. Moving electronic equipment for meetings to the Hamel Community Building would take too much time. So virtual meetings ended up as the best option.
At the June 15 meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
DIAMOND LAKE REGIONAL TRAIL
Moving to old business, the city council continued its discussion of the city’s preferred route for the proposed Diamond Lake Regional Trail.
Over the past 18 months, Three Rivers Park District has been working with Medina and five other communities to collect public input on the master plan for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail (DLRT). This master plan envisions a future north-south regional trail in western Hennepin County, including potential routes through Medina.
Developing a master trail plan with preferred routes would help local officials and Three Rivers secure land for the trail as development occurs over several years or decades, said Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke. The Diamond Lake Trail would be constructed in segments as development occurs and land can be secured along the trail route.
At a previous meeting, city councilors reached a consensus eliminating a westerly route in northern Medina. However, the council asked staff for more information about potentially available right of way for the trail along Hamel Road and potential locations in which to construct for the trail a grade separated crossing of Highway 55.
Finke brought results of the requested staff research. Another discussion point for the city council was a potential route along the north Medina border around Hackamore Road west of County Road 116, heading from there down Arrowhead Drive to Fields of Medina Park, south to Hamel Road and then west to connect with Baker Park.
Stephen Shurson and Kelly Grissman, of the Three Rivers, reacted to city comments.
Shurson said the master plan is a conceptual document. Engineering for the trail and Highway 55 bridge would occur when Three Rivers is close to design and construction. Location for the crossing over Highway 55 should be flexible so it could be coordinated with future planning efforts.
Grissman said Three Rivers would need to acquire land for the trail, and most likely it would be constructed in phases. Three Rivers would prioritize phases according to opportunities and available funding via grants and partnering with development or other projects. The park district is looking for a north/south trail connection. At Medina’s request, Three Rivers has agreed to remove the southern part of the Diamond Lake trail connection from Medina and route it instead through Baker Park. Therefore, this section is important for Three Rivers to achieve its north/south objective.
Councilor Todd Albers said a city goal is to connect the community to uptown Hamel.
Finke said Medina has a trail plan that gives high priority for a connection to uptown Hamel. The city might construct the connection before construction of the Diamond Lake Regional Trail begins.
Councilor Robin Reid said the city council’s decision at this point simply was giving Three Rivers authority to use the concept for long range planning – not the authority to construct the trail. The plan would go through several review cycles before implementation. Three Rivers would be responsible for acquiring easements and would work only with willing sellers.
Councilor Joe Cavanaugh said Three Rivers is willing to spend $17 million within Medina for the trail, which would provide a needed crossing for pedestrians over Highway 55. For these reasons, Medina should endorse the master plan.
Councilor Dino DesLauriers said a trail has been in Medina’s park and trails master plan for at least 20 to 30 years. He believed a trail could provide safety for pedestrians and a trail connection to Hamel would be built either by the city or Three Rivers.
Mayor Kathleen Martin was part of the team effort when Medina drafted its latest comprehensive plan. She said that the community gave much thought to strategies for minimizing the physical division that Highway 55 causes the city and connecting all areas of Medina. She believed that endorsing the regional trail concept would be simply another step in planning for a corridor that would help to connect Medina as a single community.
The discussion ended with the city council approving the inclusion of the conceptual route in the Diamond Lake Regional Trail Master Plan, with the caveats listed in the staff report. Albers voted against the resolution.
OTHER
The city council also:
RECEIVED the feasibility report for improvements to Highcrest Drive and Oak Circle Road and called for a July 20 public hearing on the project and levying of special assessments. Crews would remove the top layer of asphalt and replace it with a new layer at an estimated cost of $23,289.
ACCEPTED additional fire service grant funding of $12,614.68 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, bringing the total grant to $37,614.68. The grant guidelines call for Medina to supply five percent in matching funds.
REACHED A CONSENSUS to allow city staff to request a meeting with Maple Plain prior to July 1 regarding provision of fire service for a portion of Medina and also to obtain quotes from the Long Lake and Loretto Fire Departments for providing fire service to that area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.