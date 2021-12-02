The Medina City Council got its first look at a potential proposal for a luxury auto condo project south of Highway 55 and west of Pioneer Trail. At its Nov. 16 meeting the council offered feedback on the complex, proposed by SH Ventures, Inc., that would include 12 buildings and 200 individually-owned luxury auto storage garages, totaling 258,000 square feet. The company has not yet submitted a formal building plan.
The land they are looking to build upon is currently farmland, surrounded by other rural lots. The subject site is designated as a future development area in the Comprehensive Plan and zoned rural residential-urban reserve. SH Ventures, Inc. is proposing to rezoning the area to allow for the development, because if the property stays zoned for rural residential it would have to be used for rural activities such as hobby farms or nurseries and allow for only one unit per 10 acres.
“Is the City Council on board with allowing non-residential uses within the future development area and is that seen consistent with the current comprehensive plan?” City Planning Director Dusty Finke asked, opening the discussion up to the council.
“The way I look at it is right now it’s raw land,” Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh said. “If it’s developed right now as the city has it guided, if somebody wants to do something with it, it’s going to be a couple of $1 million houses. Which also locks the city into a certain path. I don’t know if that’s the best use right off of 55. The couple things I do like about the plan is the tax base and the low intensity in terms of traffic, so I guess I’ll be open to listening.”
Councilor Robin Reid questioned if auto-condos are appropriate for a rural residential area.
“I don’t see how this qualifies for a [development plan] and it seems to me that the applicant disregarded the requirements and has not stated how or why this proposal qualifies for PUD, even though it’s an upscalable complex that in of itself does not qualify for PUD,” Reid said.
Councilor Todd Albers agreed with Reid but raised more questions about concerns about traffic being added to Highway 55 and events, such as car shows, that might result from the complex. “I’m concerned even if there’s an access with turn lanes it would still get backed up,” he said.
No sewer or water infrastructure is located within a mile of the property. Staff believes it would be possible to design an appropriate private septic and well system for the site.
“The devil will be in the detail,” Cavanaugh said. “Staff has a good point that [the building plan] is pretty intense and it probably needs to come down in scope.”
“In the meantime, it is anticipated to stay rural until added into the future comprehensive plan,” Finke said. “The city’s current practice is to zone property within that future development area as a rural residential urban reserve which essentially allows rural residential properties and agricultural uses.”
Bill Stoddard spoke on behalf of SH Ventures, Inc. “I appreciate and respect your feedback on this,” he said. “This concept meeting is to kind of gauge how to redesign going forward.”
Stoddard said he is happy to work on the building plans and try and scale back if that’s what needs to be done and also addressed that they are looking into road safety as well keeping their events to one per summer.
“We would widen the road for a left and right lane and it actually makes that location safer not more unsafe,” Stoddard said. “If not here this project could be close by. I want to work hard and try this location first and go along the path of next steps.”
For a future building plan proposal, the council suggested for the applicant to specifically state how the project could be achieved within rural-reserve plan development requirements.
other
The council also discussed:
APPROVED Weston Woods Storm Sewer Improvement Tax District ordinance. The ordinance allows the city to levy taxes to the neighborhood if HAO fails to maintain stormwater improvements.
COUNCIL looked into the full-time planning and building assistant and city clerk/assistant to city administrator vacancies. The city is hoping to fill both positions in early 2022.
