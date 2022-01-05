At its Dec. 21 meeting, the Medina City Council returned to the discussion of the rooftop elements ordinance study that started Nov. 3. The council was to discuss for the planning committee’s guidance limiting height and/or area of rooftop elements.
The discussion of rooftop elements was first raised Oct. 5 to council with the plans of BAPS Hindu temple at 1400 Hamel Rd., which featured spires on the roof. The temple was approved without spires in November while BAPS waits for the results of the ongoing rooftop elements study conducted by the city.
Rooftop elements include steeples, spires, belfries, chimneys, domes, flagpoles, monuments, parapet walls and more.
City staff did not recommend limiting mechanical equipment on roofs, Planning Director Dusty Finke explained. Staff suggested the city could limit rooftop features to 25% roof coverage but did not recommend doing so.
“The main reason is that 25% limitation, would be quite a lot of roof area,” Finke said. “Staff believed it would be hard to hit that perfect percentage.”
The council understood why staff would not recommend the limit, but liked the idea of limiting how many architectural elements could be on a roof.
“I think if it gets beyond [25% roof coverage] then it has the potential of becoming an eyesore,” Council Member Todd Albers said.
Council Member Joseph Cavanaugh thought that on pitched roofs, the limitation would be fine, but it could be too limiting on more industrial businesses where they would want architectural creativity to stand out more.
“I’m just wondering on a Target or something where we’re always asking for modulation, we’re always asking for detail to mix things up to make it look nice in opposed to a plain Jane rectangular box, I’m just wondering if 25% is the right number,” he said. “I’d rather see more modulation than less and more architectural elements than less.”
Finke also asked the council for feedback on how to phrase limits on architectural features. The two options that were proposed to the council were a distance 10 feet above the highest point of the roof or a distance of 5 feet greater than the maximum building height allowed in the respective district measured to the average grade.
Mayor Kathleen Martin thought that limiting features on flat roofs to 10 feet above the roof height was the best option. Cavanaugh countered that maybe there should be a set limit of height for anywhere on the building to make it more uniform.
The council then moved on to discussing rooftop equipment, which already has to be screened before being installed. But staff wanted to know if the council thought there should be a limitation on height for rooftop equipment.
Finke noted that communities around them do not treat architectural features and equipment differently. As the ordinance is now, screening is required if the equipment is visible by neighboring buildings.
Cavanaugh suggested having a 12 ft. height limit to rooftop equipment that can be exceeded with a conditional use permit when screening is used. The council agreed with that suggestion.
Staff and the Planning Commission will take the council’s thoughts and continue to look at the city’s architectural height ordinances.
OTHER
The council also decided it will continue with virtual city council meetings. They will review the need to continue virtual meetings at the second meeting in March.
