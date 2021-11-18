Medina council approves new Hindu temple building proposal

At the Nov. 3 city council meeting, the Medina City Council approved a new BAPS Minneapolis LLC building proposal for a Hindu temple at 1400 Hamel Rd., which excludes the three spires that were atop the building in the original plans that were presented to the council in October.
The council also approved an interim ordinance and imposed a moratorium on rooftop elements extending more than 12 feet above a building while the city conducts a study on their city building codes. The new plans for the temple allow construction to proceed while the moratorium is in place.
“The applicant updated its architectural plans to remove most of the rooftop elements from the proposed plans,” Planning Director Dusty Finke said. “The applicant updated those architectural elements specifically to meet the interim regulations.”
BAPS will be following the city code study on height regulations, and if the ordinance does change to allow spires, BAPS would look to change its plans to once again include them.
“The applicant had indicated that they are looking forward to being part of the discussion during the study pertaining to rooftop elements,” Finke said. “It’s likely they would look to amend their site plans when the ultimate regulations are approved, but in the meantime are prepared to move forward with the building as proposed here depending on the outcome in order to allow for construction to commence for their approval to be granted while the moratorium is in place.”
The council decided the interim ordinance and moratorium is needed since there are no existing regulations that address rooftop elements, such as the 50-foot spires that were included in the plans for the Hindu temple presented at the Oct. 5 and Oct. 26 meetings. The existing city codes allow for the maximum building height in the business park district to be 35 feet. Even if the council had not approved the moratorium, the city still would have gone forward with the interim ordinance and the investigation on the building codes and the lack of rooftop elements addressed.
“The purpose of a moratorium is to protect the planning process and the health, safety and welfare of its citizens,” Finke said Nov. 3. “The city can adopt the moratorium if it finds it necessary to do so due to those purposes. The purpose of an interim ordinance is to regulate the matter covered by the moratorium.”
The interim ordinance, which prohibits any element extending more than 12 feet above a roof on which it is built upon, would last until the study is completed on the city code regulations. The study on the city codes is estimated to be done in January or February.
Mayor Kathleen Martin wished for the study to take into consideration the density of rooftop architectural features as well, such as cupolas, instead of just spires.
Councilor Robin Reid noticed that the study also did not take into account the historic buildings of The bell tower at St. Anne Church located at 22 Hamel Rd. and the steeple at Holly Name of Jesus Church located at 155 County Road 24 and asked for the study to also keep those buildings in mind. The discussion points were noted.
“In the staff report it looks like those two heights will be disregarded, but I think they should be included in the study because we’ve never had any complaints of those [buildings] being too high,” Reid said.
OTHER
ACCEPTED the resignation of Assistant City Administrator/City Clerk Jodi Gallup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.