The Medina City Council, Wednesday, Nov.4, awarded the contract for lining the sanitary sewer main from Clydesdale Trail to Medina Country Club. The contract calls for Visu-Sewer to do the work at a cost of $55,128.50.
The liner will be inserted into a clay sewer pipe that has lots of cracks. The goal is to prevent inflow of ground water into the sewer system and infiltration of sewage into surrounding soil. Medina Public Works Director Steve Scherer said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency would not require Medina to pay a fine for the inflow and infiltration as long the city is working to correct the problem.
Construction is likely to start in March 2021 and be substantially complete in one week.
At the Nov. 4 meeting, the City Council also authorized filing of an application to the Hennepin County Youth Sports Program requesting funds to install ball field lights at Hamel Legion Park.
The lights would enable baseball teams to play later in the evening. The Hamel Hawks, Heritage Christian Academy and other teams would use the field. The Hamel Athletic Club is not asking for city funds for the project. However, the grant application requires support from the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.