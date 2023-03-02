Medina approves the plans for Clydesdale Trail pavement project

(Photo courtesy of the city of Medina)

The red line is the parts of Clydesdale Trail in Medina that need to either be milled and overlayed or have a full-depth replacement.

At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Medina City council discussed the Clydesdale Trail Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project is a part of the city’s capital improvement planning.

The plans consist of a pavement mill and overlay along Clydesdale Trail from 100 feet east of the public works building’s driveway to the intersection at County Road 101. The project includes around 50 acres.

