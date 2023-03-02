Medina approves the plans for Clydesdale Trail pavement project

At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Medina City council discussed the Clydesdale Trail Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project is a part of the city’s capital improvement planning.
The plans consist of a pavement mill and overlay along Clydesdale Trail from 100 feet east of the public works building’s driveway to the intersection at County Road 101. The project includes around 50 acres.
The total estimated cost of the project is $518,000. Public Works Director Steve Scherer discussed plans for the trail pavement rehabilitation with the council.
The pavement that is being replaced has cracking, deterioration, and potholes developing. There are also settlements at the catch basins, manhole castings, trail, curb, and pedestrian aprons.
According to Scherer, most of the pavement will be milled and then overlayed. Milled means taking off the top inch and a half of the pavement and replacing it. The fully deteriorated pavement by the Holiday gas station is in rough shape, so it will require a full-depth replacement.
“There’s some curb replacement and resetting of the catch basins to get those back down. We’re about 15 to 20 years into this and what happens is it takes about 10 years for all of the utility trenches and everything to settle,” Scherer said.
He stated that the city does not want the catch basins and the pavement to get even more deteriorated where they have to reconstruct them. Property owners in this area will have to pay 50% of the cost for street work.
This includes residential properties, commercial properties, city properties, and vacant buildable properties but not unbuildable properties. The final design of the project is planned for February through March. The city will begin receiving bids in late March and construction is estimated to start in the summer or early fall.
“You will not be assessing unbuildable land, what’s not buildable?” Councilor Dino DesLauriers asked.
Planning Director Dusty Finke explained that stormwater pounds and flood planes are considered unbuildable.
Property owner Gary Dean spoke to the council about the trail pavement project. He owns a business property on Clydesdale Trail. He asked, “Would properties that have partial wetland be billed for the whole acreage or just the part that is buildable?”
Finke stated that the wetland on Dean’s property is a stormwater pond, so that would technically still count as buildable land.
Dean also asked about how the project is going to affect access to his property.
Scherer stated that the milled and overlayed pavement can be driven over after it’s milled, while the road by the Holiday will require a road closure because the pavement needs a full-depth replacement.
At the end of the city council meeting, the council approved the plans and specifications unanimously and authorized advertisement for bids.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.