Medina approves final plat for Hamel Townhomes

(Photo courtesy of the city of Medina)

The Medina City Council approved the final plat for Hamel Townhomes, a30-unit townhome development.

The Medina City Council approved the final plat for Hamel Townhomes, LLC at its Aug. 16 meeting. The plan consists of 30 townhomes within five buildings located on a 2.14-acre lot at 342 Hamel Road.

The units in the plans are a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Each unit is approved with a two-car garage.

