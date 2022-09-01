Medina approves final plat for Hamel Townhomes

The Medina City Council approved the final plat for Hamel Townhomes, LLC at its Aug. 16 meeting. The plan consists of 30 townhomes within five buildings located on a 2.14-acre lot at 342 Hamel Road.
The units in the plans are a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Each unit is approved with a two-car garage.
The development does not include any park land dedication so the applicant must pay a park dedication fee of $98,000. As well as park dedication, the land must have tree preservation, but it was reviewed that the trees on the lot were too dense for drainage and the spacing of trees in the area should be increased to one tree every 10 feet and the trees along the street should be decreased to one tree for every 20 feet.
“I was very happy with the architecture and the additional detail that we received,” Mayor Kathleen Martin said. “I found the landscaping plan to be very rich.”
There will be a homeowners’ association with the development. There will also be eight guest parking spots located along the north end of the property. A dog waste station was also added to the plans and a fenced-in dog exercise area.
Martin asked if there was a condition added to the homeowners’ association documents that regulated the front porches and what can be left on them.
City Attorney David Anderson said that currently there is nothing in the documents regulating what can be left on porches, such as having fridges, banners and other furnishings out on the porches as well as regulations on smoking, but he’d be happy to add the language for future consideration.
Other
The council approved the resignation of the Community Service Officer Jackson Billman, who has been with the department since October 2020 and has accepted a position with the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
The council also recognized administrative assistant to the Medina Police Department Anne Klaers for 15 years of service to the city.
Klaers has worked in many roles for the city, including finance clerk, and coordinated the annual City of Medina Celebration Day.
“Anne is always tough, but friendly and has great customer service skills,” Martin said.
“She definitely takes care of our department,” Chief Jason Nelson of the Medina Police Department said. “I’m the chief, but without her, I couldn’t do my job... She takes care of me, she takes care of my staff.”
