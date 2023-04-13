Medina approves 26 additional sewer units in Independence

In November 2022, the city of Independence requested for additional sewer units a future residential development called Bridgevine. Bridgevine is going to be located south of Lake Independence and northwest of County Road 19 and Perkinsville Road.
Medina, Independence, Loretto, and Greenfield share the sewer system along County Road 19/County Road 29. At the city council meeting, the council expressed concern about a 500-foot pipe that needs to be upgraded.
The council stated they would allow the sewer units to be built if they aren’t responsible for the cost of the pipe. Independence brought the topic back to the Medina City Council at its April 4, meeting.
The Medina City Council again discussed the 26 additional sewer connections Independence has requested, along with the pipe. Improving the pipe at the same time as Hennepin County does a pavement rehabilitation project in the area would prove to be more cost-effective.
This is because part of the cost of upgrading the sewer includes repairing the street, so if the sewer is replaced in connection with the Hennepin County rehabilitation program, the overall cost of upgrading the sewer would be decreased.
The estimated cost of the upgrade without road repair costs is $360,000. Medina would contribute $136,080, Loretto $107,280, Independence $96,480, and Greenfield $20,520. According to Medina staff, they believe that receiving funding from the Metropolitan Council for this project is unlikely.
“I think we would continue to chase funding, so if we’ve identified that we ought to make to upgrade sort of along with the street improvements. If we didn’t get the funding from the Met Council, I think that we’d rely on the shared based on the agreement,” Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said.
The Hennepin County Pavement rehabilitation project is planned for 2024. Council members expressed concern over when the residential development is going to be built relative to when the pipe is going to be upgraded.
They also questioned whether any of the four cities will change their mind by the time the Hennepin County rehabilitation road project and the pipe upgrade happen in 2024. The City of Independence City Administrator Mark Kaltsas spoke at the city council meeting about the request for the sewer units and pipe upgrade.
Kaltsas stated that to add on the additional 26 sewer connections, lift station upgrades will have to be done which will address peak flow issues.
“By redesigning the current lift station that flows into the Medina pipe, we think we’re going to be able to actually reduce peak flow from about 35 gallons per minute out of this one lift station to about 31,” Kaltsas said.
Kaltsas stated that Independence has been talking to Loretto and Greenfield and has been waiting for confirmation. The current agreement requires a two-year notification for a type of project like this, but not upgrading the pipe at the same time as the Hennepin County road rehabilitation would most likely double the cost of the project.
Finke also mentioned that there’s a possibility of the Hennepin County rehabilitation project being delayed. The project was originally supposed to happen in 2023 and was delayed because Maple Plain and Medina are doing some improvements to water mains.
“There’s some bigger improvements that will need to be made at the intersection of Highway 12 and Baker Park Road, and that does tie into the development in Medina.” Finke continued, “If you remember, there’s a frontage road which will provide access to Holiday and the future apartment buildings so that Hennepin County could put a median in and provide more turning onto Highway 12, and that’s a larger project. So if the development in Medina moves ahead, Hennepin County might delay their project even further in order to do a larger project.”
The council approved going forward with the construction of the additional sewer units and upgrading the pipe at the same time as the Hennepin County rehabilitation project if possible.
