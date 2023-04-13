Medina approves 26 additional sewer units in Independence

(Photo courtesy of the city of Medina)

Pictured is the sewer system along County Road 19/County Road 29 and the proposed Bridgevine location.

In November 2022, the city of Independence requested for additional sewer units a future residential development called Bridgevine. Bridgevine is going to be located south of Lake Independence and northwest of County Road 19 and Perkinsville Road.

Medina, Independence, Loretto, and Greenfield share the sewer system along County Road 19/County Road 29. At the city council meeting, the council expressed concern about a 500-foot pipe that needs to be upgraded.

