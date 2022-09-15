The Medina City Council approved its 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy at its Sept. 6 meeting.
The proposed budget must be approved by Sept. 30 and sent to Hennepin County. The council can lower the proposed budget, but not raise it, before final adoption of the budget in December.
Finance Director Erin Barnhart said the proposed preliminary budget will be $6.59 million, which is an increase of $991,362 from 2022.
Areas of increase in the proposed budget include rising prices in fuel, materials and supplies as well as some contracted services, due to inflation.
There were also some staffing changes, which contributed to the increase. An existing police officer will be promoted to become a second police sergeant. The city has also budgeted for a new full-time police officer and a new full-time billing finance clerk.
The approved 2023 preliminary property tax levy was $6.02 million, up 20.9% from 2022.
“The current valuations that we have received from Hennepin County for proposed 2023, is a 19.2% increase in market value,” Barnhart said of homes. “Of that 19.2%, it can be broken out into two sections. Roughly, 2.5% of that is new construction that Medina saw in 2021 that will now be hitting our tax base. The remainder will be an overall change in existing market value.”
She stated the city is maintaining a flat tax rate from 2022 to 2023.
A $700,000 home with no market value change will see no property tax increase from 2022 to 2023. A $700,000 home that did have a 16.5% market value increase in 2022, would see an increase in property tax of $326, or a 19.3% increase from 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.