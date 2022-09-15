The Medina City Council approved its 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy at its Sept. 6 meeting.

The proposed budget must be approved by Sept. 30 and sent to Hennepin County. The council can lower the proposed budget, but not raise it, before final adoption of the budget in December.

