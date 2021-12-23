Medina city council approved their property tax levy and budget during its Dec. 7 meeting. The budget was approved at $5.7 million with a $.9 million tax levy. Changes in the 2022 fee schedule were also approved.
Final tax levy/budget
Finance Director Erin Barnhart presented the final levy and budget to the council. The tax levy is a 13% increase from the 2021 budget.
The $5.7 million budget is considered balanced, Barnhart said, adding that the increase in the new tax base coming from the new growth in 2020 will allow for the city to set aside $130,000 to go towards the building of a new firehouse.
Increases in expenditures include the police budget, up by 9.4% due to wage increases totaling a $2 million budget; 7% (or $29,000) increase in health insurance for city staff; 4% administration budget increase due to wage increases to total $691,552.
Barnhart explained that there will be a 6.9% market value raise due to development. If there is no change in a property’s market value, residents will see a decrease in their city taxes.
Changes in fee schedule
At the meeting, the council also approved the 2022 fee schedule changes, whichgo into effect Jan. 1. The city has added a fine for unauthorized fire hydrant use. The first penalty will be a fine of $500, the second $750, the third $1,000. The Hamel community building’s deposit requirement for weekend rentals has been increased to $500,whether there is alcohol or not.
Councilor Todd Albers referenced the peddler/solicitor/transient merchant application fee, stating that he thought the fee was too low to deter solicitors. He wanted the fee to be raised from a max of $100 to $200. Barnhart confirmed that the fee was determined by how much it cost to compensate for the time it takes to do a background check for the permit. She did not have a problem with raising the cost of the background check to correlate more with the cost of staff time.
The council amended the fee schedule before approval with the change to increase the peddler/solicitor/transient merchant application fee to $150 and up to $250 if an extensive background check is needed.
