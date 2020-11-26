Possible plans for the Historic Village were presented at the Nov. 10 Dayton City Council meeting.
On his own time, Mayor Tim McNeil has been working on a possible concept for the redevelopment of the Historic Village, which he shared with the council.
“For the past 14 years we’ve been talking about what to do with the Historic Village, but we really haven’t put the plan together,” he said.
He added that the city’s current comprehensive plan has no chapter on the Historic Village. The comp plan from 10 years ago did have a chapter, but there were no action steps. He feels that without action steps, nothing would happen in the future to the area.
The village area is in the extreme northwest corner of the city where the Crow River meets the Mississippi River. Historically, the village was separate from the township. In the 1970s this area merged to create the city of Dayton. The village was founded in the mid-1850s by Lyman Dayton.
It was originally settled in the 1850s, and was at one time, considered a potential site for the State Capital.
McNeil said that a possible future redevelopment of the area would have it be a center for high-density living and boutique or specialty retail.
The current amenities of the area are the DNR boat landing, head of the Mississippi National Park and the city’s community center. McNeil said some of the weaknesses of the area include odd-shaped small lots, floodplain issues, no single owner of large blocks and lack of significant infrastructure.
According to McNeil, there are grant opportunities the city can apply for if and when it decides to redevelop the village area.
“The biggest threat, in my opinion, is inaction,” he said of the redevelopment. “Every year of time that goes by and we haven’t done anything, we have to restart the process. This is going to be a 20 to 30-year process. If we don’t start it, it’s never going to happen.”
Phase one would be in the southern portion of the Historic Village, the nine blocks north and west of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. It could include 20 businesses, 19 townhomes, one apartment building. Phase two would be the remaining land south and east of the church.
The current businesses in the area include a liquor store, bar, and post office. The potential businesses for phase one include senior housing, convenience store, drug store, brewpub, antique shop, coffee shop, beauty/barber, photo studio, restaurants and boutique retail.
The costs would be estimated at $1 million for both phases for water services and $150,000 for the first phase of sewer work.
If the council is interested, McNeil said the next steps would include setting a community meeting and instructing staff to acquire property as the opportunity comes along.
He said that even though this was not a complete proposal, as staff time would be required to complete it, he wanted the council to weigh on whether to proceed or not with the redevelopment of the Historic Village.
Councilor Dennis Fisher asked if there were any other people besides Eric Lucero who owned multiple properties in the village area. McNeil said a lot of the properties in the area are rentals and a few people own several of the lots they are renting out.
The council allowed the public to ask questions. Resident Troy Okerman asked why a town center couldn’t be placed in a cornfield. McNeil said that was a possibility, but what to do with the old village would still remain as redevelopment would be happening all around the city.
“I just wanted to throw this out there as something for us to think about,” McNeil said.
No further action was taken by the council on this item.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
REAPPOINTED Tim Huttner, Jack Bernens and Jim Berge to the Economic Development Authority.
APPROVED the updated Personnel Policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.