The Champlin City Council approved the preliminary plat and site plan for a deli and bakery at Mississippi Crossings at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Mississippi Market Deli and Bakery, proposed by Jensen’s Foods, will specialize in selling deli items, baked goods, coffee, fresh meats and produce, according to the background information presented to the council. The Jensen family has owned and operated a grocery store in Coon Rapids for more than 30 years.

