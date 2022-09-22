The Champlin City Council approved the preliminary plat and site plan for a deli and bakery at Mississippi Crossings at its Sept. 12 meeting.
Mississippi Market Deli and Bakery, proposed by Jensen’s Foods, will specialize in selling deli items, baked goods, coffee, fresh meats and produce, according to the background information presented to the council. The Jensen family has owned and operated a grocery store in Coon Rapids for more than 30 years.
“I think Champlin is going to love it, it’s a perfect fit for that area and it’s just the one thing that I think might have been missing from that area,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said.
The deli and bakery will be located on an outlot just east of the Bowline apartment complex.
Hours are expected to be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. depending on the community’s response and feedback. Construction on the two-story, 5,500 square-foot building is expected to begin this fall with an anticipated opening in spring 2023, according to Jennifer Washburn of Jensen’s Foods.
During the Aug. 29 review by the Planning Commission, there was no public testimony offered at the hearing.
The parking lot will be owned by the city and built by the developer, adjoining parking for Mississippi Crossings development as a whole. Customer parking needs for the nearby restaurant and the market are not anticipated to affect each other, as they each have different peak hours. The busiest time for the market will likely be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the restaurant’s peak hours are anticipated to start at 7 p.m., according to Lexi Weihe, associate planner for the city of Champlin.
Four parking stalls will be specifically designated for the market.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.