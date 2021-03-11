A representative of Maple Tavern was before the Maple Grove City Council March 1 to discuss the violations of the bar and restaurant’s liquor license, which the council first discussed at its Jan. 19 meeting.
At the Jan. 19 meeting, the council was informed of a November incident at Maple Tavern, located at 9375 Deerwood Lane N, where police had to respond to a 911 call for service. The officer responding to the call after 1:30 a.m. and cited several violations of city code, including over-service, disorderly conduct and violation of required closing time. According to city staff, the original 911 call was made by a patron who claims she had been physically removed from the establishment.
On March 1, City Administrator Heidi Nelson said, “At the time of the [January meeting], the City Council asked for more information, including copies of police reports, and for this item to be brought back for further discussion regarding potential civil penalty options. The City Council can impose a penalty of suspension or revocation of the liquor license and a civil penalty up to $2,000.”
City Attorney Justin Templin said the council received the information it requested at the previous meeting and that representatives from Maple Tavern were present.
Mandy Hannu, manager from Maple Tavern, addressed the violations of selling past closing time. She said, “We did not sell any alcohol past 12:50 a.m. in the night of question.” She said there were trying to get people to pay and leave.
“We did stay open after the governor’s orders that night,” Hannu said. “It was a bad decision.” She also apologized to the council.
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked her if she or any of her staff spoke with the officer. Hannu said no.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked Hannu if her husband was a manager and if he was on duty that night. Hannu said he was there but not working. Hanson asked if her husband spoke with the police officer.
Hannu said, “Yes, he did. When the police arrived, they asked for Chad and we thought they were asking for him. Our security’s name is Chad also.”
She added the officer did not ask to speak to the manager on duty.
Councilor Phil Leith said the letter Templin provided to the council and Maple Tavern reports that drinks were served after 1 a.m. Templin said, “The call for service came at 1:10 a.m. and they were speaking to people on-site at about 1:35 a.m. The officer’s report observes that there was business being transacted. The rule is that you can’t serve anything within a half-hour [of license closing time.]”
At the time of the November incident, Maple Tavern did not have a 2 a.m. liquor license.
“Even the 1:10 a.m. was after their license closing time,” Templin added.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked if the violations were to be treated as one violation or individually. Templin said the violations were to be treated as one violation against the liquor license.
A motion was made by councilor Karen Jaeger to suspend the liquor license for two days and impose a $2,000 fine.
Barnett said, “I’m not comfortable with that penalty. I think this far more significant, to me. The over service bothers me a lot, but I don’t know how to rectify that if I’m being honest.”
Steffenson said the city code only allows the council to impose a $2,000 fine for a liquor license violation. He added, “I have mixed feelings about this because it seems to be some potential serious issues up at Maple Tavern that I think exist up there.”
The council voted 4-1 to suspend the liquor license for Maple Tavern for two days and impose a $2,000 fine.
“If you’re back here again for further violations, it will be much more serious,” Steffenson said to Hannu.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.