At its Monday, May 4, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered a concept plan that would bring a five-story, 198-unit senior housing development to the Village Arbor Lakes areas.
The council also received an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.
SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman presented the council with the concept stage plan for the Village Arbor Lakes development, which would bring a five-story, 198-unit senior housing development to the site. The senior housing development would consist of 117 independent living, 59 assisted living and 22 memory care units.
The Village Arbor Lakes is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane.
The applicant also wished to slightly adjust the uses in the area. The proposed project site, located east of Hemlock Lane and between Arbor Lakes Parkway and Village Drive, was originally proposed to include an office building, retail/restaurant building and two full-service restaurants. The applicant is asking to amend the concept plan to now allow for two retail/office/restaurant buildings and the senior apartment building. High-density housing is an allowed use here.
“From a land use stand-point, it’s a significant departure from the current concept plan with housing being introduced in the area south of Arbor Lakes Parkway,” Vickerman said.
He added that city staff supported the use of senior housing for the site. There was also mention from the applicant that the demand for office spaces was currently lacking.
Councilor Karen Jaeger asked if there was a plan B if something happens to the economy and the senior housing component doesn’t work.
Applicant Tony Kuechle, with Doran, said a senior living project was always envisioned within the Village area. Previously a senior housing project was proposed for the eastern side of the development area, but now has been shuffled over to the west side.
“We wanted to go with a five-story building to really create some additional interest and anchor the entrance into the Village Arbor Lakes area,” he added.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked what types of facilities would be located in the senior housing development. Kuechle said, “There are extensive on-site amenities that are exclusive to just this building. There will be fitness centers that are designed specifically [with] seniors in mind, private dining room, club room, craft rooms, family rooms.”
Kuechle added he is seeing an increased demand for all types of senior housing. Councilor Kristy Barnett expressed some hesitation. “Two months ago I wouldn’t have blinked and completely agreed with you,” she said. “I just now wonder how people will feel about being clustered together like that. So that is what makes me a little nervous.”
The council directed the city attorney to draft an agreement and resolution approving the concept amendment for the Village Arbor Lakes.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Tim Bush gave the council an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.
He said of the 428 deaths in the state as a result of COVID-19, 345 were from long-term care or assisted living facilities and 83 deaths were not from those types of facilities but each person had an underlying health issue(s).
The pandemic has also had no effect on city emergency calls and services. “The pandemic has not caused a significant increase in calls for service to police, fire and emergency/medical services,” he said. “During the month of April, Maple Grove fire responded to about the same number of calls that we did in 2019.”
Bush did mention that the fire department is looking at ways to phase a return to all services and activities. One example is that fire departments are now allowed to do hands-on training and certification testing. He added the department is looking at ways to reopen its fire training academy.
“I think we’re on the right track,” he said.
