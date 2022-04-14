At its April 4 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council gave its authorization for the Fire Department to make purchases for upgrades to the emergency operations centers.
The council also considered goals for the city, along with swearing in a new firefighter.
Emergency operations centers upgrades
The council authorized the Maple Grove Fire Department to purchase equipment and services to complete upgrades to the Emergency Operations Center in City Hall and the alternative EOC in fire station 2.
The approval allows for the upgrades to audio-visual technology, video conferencing, furniture and lighting in both locations.
“In the 20-plus years since the Maple Grove Government Center opened, we have become more information-driven in our ability to collect, process and display emergency-related information,” Fire Chief Tim Bush said in a staff report. “Today, there is a much greater need to display multiple feeds for video conferencing, weather, GIS and other visual data analyses and maps.”
The EOC is used for meetings and as a classroom. The furniture is rearranged as needed, but the current furniture does not have wheels or fold for storage. Bush said that new furniture would provide more functionality when rearranging the space. The old, replaced furniture would be used in other municipal facilities or disposed of through government surplus.
The cost of the project is $369,911. The audio-visual technology, video conferencing and lighting upgrade and construction costs will be paid for from the cable fund. The purchasing of furniture will come from the general fund surplus.
“This project will improve our ability to conduct emergency management operations in concert with the EOC or in the alternate EOC in the event the primary location is not available,” Bush said.
City goals
Also during the meeting, the council approved the city’s 2022-24 goals.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said these goals were discussed in February during a meeting between the City Council and department directors. “We met together to talk about the challenges and opportunities before the city in the coming years,” she said.
The first goal is to address aging commercial and industrial areas and residential neighborhoods. Nelson said the city would take a look at maintenance codes. The city would also look at providing proactive property maintenance inspections and determine appropriate staffing assignments for the inspections.
The next goal has to do with the city’s housing policy. The rental housing license application process will be evaluated, as well as reviewing trends in the conversion of existing residential properties to rental. The city also hopes to look at ways to encourage the development of low- to mid-priced homeownership opportunities.
The final goal is to develop a five-year staffing plan to meet department needs. “As well as looking at our policies around employee work/life integration and retention efforts,” Nelson said. This includes developing a flexible workplace policy, and considering staff models that would make performing work tasks easier.
Swearing-in of new firefighter
A new paid-on-call firefighter was sworn in during the meeting. Brandon Scheunemann has completed his probation period.
New firefighters must complete an 18-month probationary period in which to complete training and certifications.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said, “Our citizen firefighters provide exceptional service to the city of Maple Grove.”
Scheunemann is a native of St. Paul. He is 43-years-old with a wife and two children.
“He also has 20 years of experience with the St. Paul Fire Department, where is currently holds the rank of captain,” Bush said.
Mayor Mark Steffenson gave the oath of office to Scheunemann.
Other
In other action, the council:
GAVE the oath of office to new in-house prosecutor Andrew Draper.
