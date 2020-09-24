At its Monday, Sept. 21, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council proclaimed Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 as Light the Night for fallen Maple Grove Firefighter Michael Paidar. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation annual memorial takes place the first week in October every year, which honors the service and sacrifice for firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The foundation also hosts a Light the Night for fallen firefighters, encouraging city landmarks, fire departments, and homes to be lit up in red lights during this week.
The city will be paying tribute to Captain Paidar, who died Aug. 26 from cancer by having the Maple Grove Town Green and city fire stations lit in red. The community, residents and businesses, are also invited to honor and celebrate the life of Paidar.
The council also received an update on COVID-19 information, CARES Act funding allocations and liquor license violations.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Tim Bush gave the council an update on the city information related to COVID-19.
He said the Minnesota Department of Health is conducting a voluntary, statewide survey from now through Sept. 30. One of those cities part of that CASPER survey is Maple Grove.
“It’s an evidence-based tool developed by the CDC to help public health workers gain a better understanding of community needs,” he said. “It’s hoped the Minnesota Department of Health can gain a better understanding of how COVID-19 is spread in our communities.”
The city is one of 180 sites across the state that will be part of the survey. Bush said it is completely voluntary and people may stop the survey at any time.
People who do participate will get free COVID-19 tests. The survey team members will be wearing vests with name tags identifying them as part of the MDH team.
“Over the month of September, these survey teams will visit neighborhoods in Maple Grove,” Bush said. “They will ring doorbells of houses and ask them to participate in the survey. Households are not going to be notified in advance.”
Those people asked to participate can take the nasal swab test for COVID-19 and/or the blood test by finger prick to see if they have COVID-19 antibodies.
CARES ACT FUNDING
In other matters, approved CARES Act funding allocations to provide support to CROSS Services, Maple Grove Hospital and the EDA Emergency Recovery Loan Program for city businesses.
Community Development Director Joe Hogeboom said the federal CARE Act funds must be spent by mid-November.
CROSS Services will receive $185,000 for food services to help Maple Grove residents impacted by the pandemic. CROSS will also receive $315,000 for rental assistance for city residents needing help.
A total of $400,000 of the funds be allocated to Maple Grove Hospital for its COVID-19 expenses. The hospital had requested of $750,000 to cover COVID-19 related expenses of medical equipment including: high-flow nasal cannula set-ups, critical care ventilators, rover devices (allows staff to enter a room, care for a patient and document on a mobile device), point of care ultrasounds (smaller, portable machines), and infrared large-scale temperature scanner (allowing visitors to be screen at the main entrances).
Finally, a total of $500,000 in funds will be used for the EDA Recovery Loan Program for qualifying Maple Grove businesses.
Hogeboom added, “Additionally unassigned CARES Act funding that is not allocated by Nov. 15 may be provided to Maple Grove Hospital.”
LIQUOR LICENSE VIOLATIONS
The council also heard about two liquor license violations.
The Maple Grove Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on July 29, and alcohol was served to an undercover minor decoy at both 3 Squares and Tandoor. This was the first violation for both businesses.
The council directed the city attorney to prepare appropriate findings of fact to suspend the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for 3 Squares for two consecutive days and impose a penalty of $2,000.
The council also directed the city attorney to prepare appropriate findings of fact to suspend the on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license for Tandoor for two consecutive days and impose a penalty of $2,000.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the appointment of Greg Sticha to the position of finance director, effective Oct. 26 and subject to a 12-month probationary period.
APPROVED the appointment of Sheri Robertson as acting finance director effective Oct. 1.
RECOGNIZED the winning entries and photographers selected in the 2020 Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest.
