Maple Grove to be home to new car wash, pet wash building

(Graphic courtesy of the city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council approved plans for Sota Shine, a car wash and pet wash building, at its Feb. 21 meeting.

 nmissling

The Maple Grove City Council approved plans for a car wash and pet wash building at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The council also discussed the proposal for the Bella Woods housing development and approved the plans for Community Development Block Grant funds.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments