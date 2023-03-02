Maple Grove to be home to new car wash, pet wash building

The Maple Grove City Council approved plans for a car wash and pet wash building at its Feb. 21 meeting.
The council also discussed the proposal for the Bella Woods housing development and approved the plans for Community Development Block Grant funds.
Sota Shine
The City Council approved a development plan and final plat for Sota Shine.
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said the 7,240-square-foot car wash and pet wash would be located in the Markets at Rush Creek development at the northwest corner of 70th Place and Alvarado Lane. This is in the southwestern portion of the city, near Hy-Vee.
The automatic car wash will occupy 5,4650 square feet with a conveyor-belt-driven system. There will be 12 vacuum stalls.
There will be a self-service pet wash located in the rest of the building space. A total of six wash tubs, two drying rooms, a grooming room and a customer restroom make up the space.
The building’s exterior will resemble a Northwoods lodge with large timbers, dry stack stone, and concrete panels. There will be large windows on all sides of the building.
Applicant Nick Netley said he was excited to open this location. “I have been working with Hy-Vee for almost two years to get this done,” he said. “The most exciting part about this is the pet wash part. That is going to be unique.”
He previously owned a doggy daycare for years.
Councilor Kristy Barnett suggested there be a designated year-round maintained area for pets to use the bathroom outside. Netley said he could do that and there would be pet waste stations.
Bella Woods
Also during the meeting, the council discussed the concept plans for the Bella Woods development. The council previously tabled action on the proposal.
Vickerman said the applicant was back before the council with an amended plan.
The updated development plans feature 120 homes that would include 75 detached homes and 45 townhomes. The project would be located north of 101st Avenue and west of Arbor Ridge Parkway, in the northwestern portion of the city.
The detached homes would be on 45-foot, 55-foot and 65-foot lots.
“The proposal has one of the largest t-zone areas [tree preservation zone] in the city,” Vickerman said. “They continue to propose to retain a significant portion of that t-zone area, over 75% is being retained in this proposal. That is significantly higher than most developments we’ve seen in t-zones.”
He added that the applicant would also retain an additional 1.4 acres of non-t-zone forested area, which would be conveyed to the city to create a large natural resource area with a future school site and city park.
Councilors Barnett and Rachelle Johnson expressed concerns about the smaller lot sizes.
“I don’t want to be seen as anti-tree, because I like trees and want to save them where we can because they’re hard to get back, but so is the last land in Maple Grove,” said Barnett. “You can rebuild a house, but you can’t redo a whole development.”
She does not want the last open land in the city to be 45-foot lots. She felt a compromise could be reached somehow.
Mayor Mark Steffenson suggested the applicant only have 65-foot lots instead of the 55-foot lot sizes, which could eliminate some of the proposed units. Applicant Paul Tabone, with Lennar Homes, said he would agree to not having 55-foot lots.
The council approved 3-2 the concept plans for Bella Woods. Councilors Barnett and Johnson voted against it.
Community Development Block Grant funds
The City Council also approved the 2023 Community Development Block Grant funds allocation plan. The program provides funding to local cities to help address challenges related to providing housing and employment options for persons of low or moderate income levels.
It is anticipated the city will receive $162,935 in the funds for 2023. The statute authorizing the program requires that at least 70% of the funds be used for activities benefiting very low- and low-income people.
The proposed allocation distribution amounts are $40,000 to the Hennepin County rehabilitation program, $50,000 to land trust (Homes Within Reach), and $72,935 to the scattered site housing rehabilitation.
The final total will come in late March or early April, according to Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell.
Other
In other action, the council:
AUTHORIZED the mayor to sign a letter of intent with Blink Network for electric vehicle charging stations at the Maple Grove Transit Parkway Station.
APPOINTED Apeckchya Karki and Darleen Lindgren to the Arbor Committee with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
