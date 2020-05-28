After much discussion, the Maple Grove City Council ended up delaying action until June on the proposed concept plan amendment for Territorial Greens at is May 18 meeting.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said the Territorial Greens proposed project would be located along Territorial Road, which would be located north of County Road 81, south of Territorial Road and east of Fernbrook Lane. Currently the site is used for a golf driving range and agricultural land, near the County Road 81 connection to Hwy. 610.
There are two areas of the project – the east side with detached townhomes and the west side with villas – along with an apartment.
In 2018, this project’s concept plan was approved. But the proposal is back before the council again since the applicant now wants to build 73 townhomes on the east side instead of 56 townhomes that were originally approved.
Also in 2018, a traffic study was conducted to look at the improvements necessary for the area. The study recommended interim turn lanes on Fernbrook at the Territorial Road intersection and extending the left turn lanes from Fernbrook Lane to County Road 81, placing a signal at Fernbrook Lane and Rush Creek Parkway in Dayton, and extending Maple Grove Parkway to Fernbrook Lane.
The city continues to lobby for the signal at Fernbrook Lane and Rush Creek Parkway. The extension of Maple Grove Parkway is not currently in the five-year plan from Hennepin County, so the city has no time frame when it would happen. The city is also lobbying the county for a temporary signal at Fernbrook Lane and Territorial Road, even though this has been rejected by the county in discussions over the past two years.
The Planning Commission had recommended denial of the proposal on May 11.
“Their sentiments were that the concerns they had in 2018 are still here and they have not been adequately addressed and wanted to have more long-term solution on the timing of those solutions,” Vickerman said of the commission’s recommendation..
Councilor Judy Hanson said there was only a slight increase in the number of townhome units, but she expressed concerns with traffic safety. “The primary concern that I have, and had back in 2018, is more of a public safety issue,” she said. “Particularly, when trying to exit Territorial Road onto Fernbrook. The sightlines are bad.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger added that Fernbrook was a country road and wasn’t meant to handle all the traffic it is today.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked if the city had time to work with the county on the traffic concerns while the proposed application was still valid. Vickerman said the application was extended until the end of July 28.
Councilor Phil Leith said he preferred to table the item, allowing the city to have more conversations with the county. “I would like a little more clarification after [City Engineer Ken Ashfeld] has had some more meetings with the county to see if we can resolve some of these [issues] before we put 1,700 more cars on the road.”
Hanson and Jaeger agreed with tabling.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
MADE a motion to ratify a letter from the mayor and City Council to Gov. Tim Walz supporting the reopening of businesses in the city.
APPOINTED Ashley Jordet to the position of records management technician in the police department, effective June 1 and subject to a 12-month probationary period.
