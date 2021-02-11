At its Monday, Feb. 1, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council talked about a proposed housing development. The Evanswood proposal would bring more than 500 housing units to the northwest area of the city.
The council also considered the second phase concept plans for the Arbor Lakes Business Park development.
EVANSWOOD DEVELOPMENT
The council discussed a proposal that would bring a development of 358 single-family detached homes and 150 single-family townhomes to the Northwest-610 master planning area. The development, Evanswood, would be located north of 101st Avenue, east of Troy Lane and west of 105th Avenue.
“This is the first development proposal in the Northwest-610 master planning area and is really in a key location with regards to future infrastructure and how it can allow other areas to develop in the future,” City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said.
The single-family homes would be located on the west side of Rush Creek, which flows through the site. Lot widths would be between 65 and 45 feet. A key feature of the proposal would be a large, central open space area with trail connections.
The townhome area would be on the east side of the creek. The lots widths would be 28 feet. These townhomes would also have a private street system.
A Three Rivers Parks District trail is proposed for the east and north sides of the site. The Osseo Area School District is also planning to construct a future elementary school in this area.
Councilors Phil Leith, Judy Hanson and Kristy Barnett had concerns with the smaller proposed lot widths for the townhome portion of the development.
The City Council tabled the Evanswood concept stage plan until after it reviews a housing study.
ARBOR LAKES BUSINESS PARK
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell presented the council with the concept plan for the second phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park. The business park is located in the southwest corner of the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Zachary Lane.
This second phase would bring two buildings, both will be 222,444 square feet in size, to the western portion of the site along Zachary Lane. The buildings will mirror the architecture of the first phase, which brought the business Illume to the development. The buildings will be made mainly of precast concrete in shades of gray with rows of windows and darker panels
“The buildings are arranged in a manner so that the fronts and sides of the building will all face the public roadways. And the loading docks will face towards each other,” Angell said.
The access points to the site will be from the north off Elm Creek Boulevard, from the west on Zachary Lane, and from the south on Fountains Drive.
Angell said there are no specific tenants for the buildings of the second phase. He added that despite the pandemic, “the [demand] for this type of development has remained strong.”
The council asked the developer to look into adding a bike storage area and charging station for vehicles.
The council approved a resolution to approve the concept stage plan for the Arbor Lakes Business Park- Phase II.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPOINTED Travis Pobuda to the position of police captain effective Feb. 2, subject to a 12-month probationary period. He has worked for the Maple Grove Police Department for the past 21 years as a patrol officer, general investigator, Safe Streets Unit officer and patrol union president.
HIRED Jacob Hatzenbeller and Dmitry Ivanov to the positions of police officer effective Feb. 2, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
APPOINTED Brittany Thingvold to the position of human resources specialist- recruitment and retention effective Feb. 16, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
