The first meeting of 2023 for the Maple Grove City Council took place Jan. 3. Newly elected council members Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson, along with reelected Mayor Mark Steffenson were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.

Each member of the City Council spoke during a State of the City.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments