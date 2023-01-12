The first meeting of 2023 for the Maple Grove City Council took place Jan. 3. Newly elected council members Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson, along with reelected Mayor Mark Steffenson were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.
Each member of the City Council spoke during a State of the City.
The council also approved an agreement with Hennepin County and the recruitment of a new police officer due to a retirement.
State of the City
Members of the council took time to share their thoughts on 2022 and 2023.
Steffenson said, “Obviously, this year brings change to our City Council. Two council members have left us and two new council members have joined. I think that will bring an exciting new time to us as a council. I am looking forward to working with each of my new council members.”
He said 2023 would be “exciting” for the city as there are new things coming. One of those things is the renovation and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center.
Other items of note were the North Metro Range facility and the completion of Highway 610.
“This is a project I have been working on since the 1990s,” Steffenson said. “It’s been an incredibly frustrating path, but at last, the financing is in place to actually complete the route.”
Councilor Judy Hanson thanked city staff and residents serving on the city’s boards and commissions.
She took time to mention some of the “accomplishments” of 2022. She said many new businesses came to Maple Grove, the Main Street rehabilitation project was completed, and new housing options were approved or completed.
“The completion of the Gleason [Fields] park project – that’s going to be a really, really special addition to our community,” Hanson said.
Councilor Kristy Barnett said the City Council has a different perspective than other elected officials in St. Paul or Washington D.C. She said decisions made at the council level directly impact residents.
“I think it’s a really special thing,” she said. “I really enjoy that part of the job, because what we do is because it’s about our home as well. We definitely do it from the heart.”
Janigo said, “We have an extremely generous and giving community. That was especially evident the last two years during a global pandemic, where some of our neighbors experienced need like we’d never seen before. But people stepped up with kindness and compassion to take care of one another.”
She said she is looking forward to the expansion of the Community Center and Experience Maple Grove.
Johnson said there was much to look forward to in 2023.
“We truly have an incredibly elite team in place here,” she said. “We have much to be grateful for with all that we’ve accomplished, and even more to look forward to in the coming year.”
Agreement with Hennepin County
In other matters, the council approved having the mayor, city administrator and police chief execute a joint powers agreement between the city and Hennepin County for social worker services.
This agreement will create a full-time senior social worker position from Hennepin County Human Services and the Public Health Department to be embedded into the Maple Grove Police Department.
According to city staff, 20 Hennepin County cities have an embedded social worker, with seven additional cities planning to join the program in 2023.
These social workers are employees of the county, and their new positions will be funded by a 60/40 cost-sharing formula in which Maple Grove is responsible for 60%. The agreement calls for the city to pay $60,000 in 2023 and $72,706 in 2024.
The city is using $25,000 from its opioid settlement to fund a portion of the embedded social worker agreement costs this year.
City staff said the social worker will work collaboratively with Police Department staff to identify residents in need of mental health services and resources on an emergency and long-term basis.
“This is a great investment in public safety for our community,” Janigo said.
Barnett said that after talking with residents over the last year, there is excitement for this new position. She agreed that it was a great opportunity for the Police Department.
Recruitment approval
The council also authorized staff to begin the recruitment process for a police officer position due to the retirement of Adam Marinello.
He was hired as a police officer in 1998. He served as a DARE officer at Basswood, Cedar Island, Fernbrook, and Rush Creek elementary schools.
Marinello is very proud of what he accomplished as a DARE officer through the relationships and connections with youth.
“He is the only DARE officer in Maple Grove’s history that is known as ‘Officer Marshmallow,’” Hanson said.
Marinello’s retirement date is Feb. 19.
