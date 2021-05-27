Maple Grove swears in 4 new police officers

Four new police officers were sworn in during the May 17 Maple Grove City Council meeting.
Mayor Mark Steffenson gave the oath to each of the new officers.
Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner provided information on each of the four new officers, who have completed the field training officer program.
“It is an honor and privilege, not only to introduce the newest group of officers to the mayor, City Council and community, but doing it in person,” Werner said.
Officer Cameron Beman has been assigned to solo patrol. He was previously a police officer with the city of Minneapolis for six years. “He received five precinct officer of the month awards, two precinct officer of the year awards, and the department officer of the year award with the Minneapolis Police Department,” Werner said.
Beman also served with the U.S. Army for nearly two and a half years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Wisconsin and completed the Law Enforcement Skills program at Metropolitan State University.
Officer Megan Levander has been assigned to solo patrol. She was a Maple Grove community service officer on patrol and in the investigations unit prior to this appointment. Werner said, “Additionally, she was a police reserve officer and police Explorer with the Lino Lakes Police Department.
Levander has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice, a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement, and her Law Enforcement Skills Certification from Metropolitan State University.
Officer Thomas Stolee has been assigned to solo patrol. “Tom was a park agent with the Minneapolis Park Police, a special deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and a security monitor/supervisor with the University of Minnesota Security prior to his appointment with Maple Grove,” Werner said.
Stolee has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, law, crime and deviance from the University of Minnesota. He completed his Law Enforcement Skills program at Metropolitan State University.
Officer Samuel Ortman has been assigned to solo patrol. “Sam was a fingerprint clerk, detention deputy, and deputy sheriff with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office prior to his appointment with Maple Grove,” Werner said. Ortman was also a police Explorer that included the rank of captain with the Chaska Police Department.
Ortman has an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Normandale Community College. He is currently attending Metropolitan State University to get his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement.
Chief Werner added that these new officers will be tremendous assets to the police department and the city.
“Congratulations to all of you,” Mayor Steffenson said.
