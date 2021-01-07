The Maple Grove City Council has approved its top priorities for the 2021 legislative session. Each year, the City Council prioritizes projects that would require funding from the state government.
“As we look ahead to the 2021 session that will start on Jan. 5, staff has prepared a 2021 Legislative Agenda for the council’s consideration,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said. “The priority is shifting to the financing options for the eventual expansion and renovation of the Maple Grove Community Center.”
Here are the top priorities for 2021.
COMMUNITY CENTER
The city would like to pursue funding for renovating the expanding the existing community center. The community center has been open since 1997, and the city has experienced significant growth and has seen an increase in demand for multiple services in the areas served by the community center.
The center is used for athletic and recreational uses, along with banquet and event facilities, conferencing/expo programming, seniors and teen programming and has a partnership with LifeTime Fitness.
The future expansion project of the facility would look beyond the current uses of the building, including ways to connect community center programs with the Maple Grove Library, Town Green bandshell, government center, and connected plazas and green space. The project’s outcome would be to provide a refreshed civic area to serve the long-term needs of the community.
The funding option that will be pursued in the 2021 session would be state tax and bonding legislation.
SUPPORTING POSITION STATEMENTS
The city also likes to give supporting position statements that align with organizations the city is a part of. Some of these organizations include I-94 West Chamber of Commerce, League of Minnesota Cities, North Metro Mayors Association, and the Suburban Transit Authority.
The following are the supporting statements for 2021.
The city favors a modification to the Metropolitan Council that would have the Met Council members be appointed by the governor to four-year, staggered terms.
The city also is in favor of supporting continued funding for the Job Skills Partnership, Pathways Program, Job Creation Fund, Minnesota Investment Fund, youth employment programs, and other workforce training programs administered by the state. The city is working with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce to implement the Elevate Futures program, where local businesses and school districts and cities work together to create jobs that are related to the programming offered in schools.
The city is opposing the elimination and limitation of existing tools that assist economic development and redevelopment. The city does support funding for DEED-administered programs like the Redevelopment Grant Program, and Innovative Business Development Public Infrastructure grants.
The city supports new economic development tools that would attract and retain medical technology companies. The med-tech industry is very vital to the city, according to a staff report.
There is also city support for legislation that would establish non-concentration standards for residential care facilities to prevent clustering in all cities.
The city supports a statewide registration or licensing of massage therapists. With this statewide absence, cities have had to create their own ordinances requiring massage therapists to obtain local professional licenses.
There is city support for legislation requiring school districts to establish a team of experts to study and address school safety issues and specific threats to the students, staff and community.
The city is supporting the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, but supports legislation to update the act to address technological changes that have occurred since 1979 when the act was first enacted.
The city also supports the continuing of the Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training POST Board training reimbursements to local agencies.
Finally, the city supports legislation to fund multi-jurisdictional co-responder programs and to make changes to current policy and practices that would first responders, medical professionals and human resource representatives help share information better.
COUNCIL VOTE
Councilor Kristy Barnett said it was nice to finally not see funding for Highway 610 on the city’s legislative priorities. The October bonding bill is providing funds to complete Highway 610 at Interstate 94 and to expand the North Metro Range- Regional Law Enforcement Training Facility.
“I’m thankful that we get to move on to something nice like our community center,” she added.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I think that our legislative agenda is pretty well set forth in this 2021 Legislative Agenda document.”
