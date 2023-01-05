The Maple Grove City Council has approved its 2023 legislative agenda. City staff prepared the agenda for the council, listing the top priorities for the city in the state legislative session that began Jan. 3.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said there were several items the city considers important, but highlighted the top three.
“We will continued to pursue state bonding in support of the expansion and renovation of the Maple Grove Community Center,” she said. Nelson said the project was sitting in both the House and Senate bonding bills last session and hopes that a bonding bill this session would also support the project.
Another top priority is transportation funding for the Highway 169 and Elm Creek Boulevard interchange reconstruction project. The city has been awarded a $7 million grant from the surface transportation program through the Metropolitan Council. The project total costs are estimated at $19.3 million.
The other top priority is a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility. The facility is owned and operated by the city, but also serves 20 customer organizations including local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The expansion will help provide more space along with modernized training capabilities.
Other proposals the city is in support of include changes to the Met Council including staggered terms, elected city officials participating in the nomination of members, and increased transparency to the appointment process.
“For any 2023 legislation to reallocate the auto parts sales tax, the city of Maple Grove supports legislation that dedicates the majority of those funds to roads and bridges to help fund a wide variety of city and regional roadway needs and objectives,” a city staff memo stated.
The city also supports any legislation that would maintain and create homeownership opportunities and to preserve naturally occurring entry-level housing.
In a related matter, there is support for legislation the establishes non-concentration stands for residential care facilities that would prevent clustering.
There is also support from the City Council for legislation for law enforcement training in emotional resiliency and understanding of responder trauma. Other law enforcement priorities supported by the city include training funding and changes that would help diagnosis and treat those with mental injuries.
