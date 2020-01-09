At its first meeting of the year, the Maple Grove City Council set its legislative goals and priorities. This is what the council did for 2020 during the Jan. 6 meeting.
The council also gave comments on the state of the city.
LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
At the beginning of each year, city staff prepares a 2020 legislative agenda for the city council to consider. This agenda lists priorities focuses on Maple Grove specific items and on broader issues of transportation funding, transit and economic development.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson presented the council with the priorities.
The first is for the city to get the funding needed to complete Highway 610. Two connections remain — connecting Hwy. 610 to County Road 30 and for westbound Hwy. 610 to connect with eastbound I-94.
“The request for this year is $15 million to help support that completion project,” she said. “The total project costs are estimated at $48 million.”
Secondly, the city would like funding for the expansion of the North Metro Range and Training Facility. In 26 years, the range has grown from serving two law enforcement agencies to nearly 20 different types of agencies.
“Our bonding request for that item is for $6.5 million to assist in the $13.5 million cost of expansion for that facility,” Nelson said.
The city also is supporting the allocation of motor vehicle lease sale tax to Hennepin County to support funding for roads and bridges.
There is also support for a long-term comprehensive transportation funding package to meet the transportation system needs of the region.
Another area the city supports is economic development. The city supports state funded programs that support new and expanding businesses, job creation with livable wage goals, infrastructure development and redevelopment as well as workforce development programs.
The council adopted the 2020 legislative agenda. The council also authorized the mayor to execute a legislative services agreement in the amount of $36,000 with Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP for 2020.
COMMENTS
Also at the first meeting of the year, each council member gives comments on the state of the city.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I think this last year has been a wonderful year in our city.”
He said there has a been significant growth in the med/tech businesses in the city over the past year. He mentioned Tel-a-flex, Boston Scientific, Upsher Smith, Advent Labs, Inspire Medical as some of those businesses.
“We really are in an amazing time in Maple Grove for our med/tech industry,” Steffenson added.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said that there has been growth in the population of the city. She also mentioned that Hy-Vee opened in 2019.
“There is more to come to our vibrant city of Maple Grove,” she said. “I am looking forward to 2020 as being a good year as there are many good things coming into our horizon.”
Next, Councilor Phil Leith thanked the residents as they are part of what makes the city so great. He mentioned that Hy-Vee opened and so did the Veterans Memorial at Central Park. Leith said in 2019 the city hosted its first concert on the lawn event at Central Park, which was a success.
Looking forward to 2020, he mentioned that the city hopes to finished the Hwy. 610 project and to expand the gun range.
“I’m looking forward to working on the redevelopment of community center,” he said. “The community center campus is over 20 years old.”
Councilor Judy Hanson mentioned that 2019 brought the expansion of Silver Creek, the opening of Beehive Homes and Fernbrook Fields. “Some of the proudest moments, that I could think of, in 2019 was the completion of the Veterans Memorial,” she added.
Councilor Kristy Barnett said the city was very blessed to have the development and growth it experienced in 2019 with the leadership of the city’s directors and the council. “I think we are a pretty good team and we’ve done a really good job,” she said. “I enjoy working with each and every one of you.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
HIRED Michelle Eason to the position of assessing technician in the Assessing Department effective Feb. 3, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
HIRED Austin Rademacher to the position of building permit technician/scheduler in the Building Department effective Jan. 7, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Mike Newman from the Lake Quality Commission.
APPROVED a $2,000 donation for the year to the Maple Grove Arts Center to help pay the utilities for a period of one year in the space they are currently occupying.
APPROVED the replacement of desktops, laptops, monitors and docks for 2020 at a total cost of $50,336, to be purchased from the Data Processing Replacement Fund.
