The Maple Grove City Council gave its support to apply for funding for the reconstruction of the Highway 169 and Elm Creek Boulevard interchange at its March 21 meeting.
The council also established new precinct boundaries and designated polling locations.
A firefighter was recognized by the City Council
Interchange funding support
The council adopted a resolution supporting the city’s application for funding through the Metropolitan Council’s 2022 Regional Solicitation program. The funding would aid in the reconstruction of the interchange at Highway 169 and Elm Creek Boulevard.
To address existing operational issues with traffic and accommodate new development, the city is planning to improve the interchange.
The city has been working with Hennepin County and MnDOT to complete necessary updates to the interstate access request, environmental documents and securing the funding. These must be done before completing the interchange reconstruction.
A diverging diamond design is proposed for the interchange. According to MnDOT, traffic crisscrosses at either end of the bridge, so instead of making hard left turns, drivers veer to the left for access. A recent project with a diverging diamond is at the Dayton Parkway interchange at Interstate 94.
The total cost for the improvements is $18 million.
Since 2009, the city has been looking at funding sources for the improvements, which remains to be the city’s biggest hurdle according to city staff.
To help fund the project, the city would apply for the Met Council’s Regional Solicitation program. If successful, the city could receive up to $10 million for the project.
New polling locations
Precinct boundaries within the city and designated polling locations were approved by the council.
Redistricting takes place every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census data. This year, the city has been redistricted into renumbered house and senate districts.
The city’s new redistricting plan retains an even population distribution in all precincts. But the plan calls for a reduction in the number of voting precinct locations, from 24 to 15. According to city staff, “The elimination of nine precincts is based on the continuing trend for absentee voting, which greatly reduces the number of Election Day voters in polling places.”
In 2020, the city experienced an 89.05% voter turnout rate with 45,344 voters. Of those voters, 16,116 people voted in person on Election Day. A total of 29,228 people voted absentee prior to Election Day.
In a report to the council, city staff said Hennepin County has conservatively projected that 50% of eligible voters will vote absentee.
Recognition
Also during the meeting, the City Council recognized Patrick Farrens for completion of the legacy four-year Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.
The program provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said, “In October of 2018, the city of Maple Grove hired Patrick Farrens to serve as our deputy chief of prevention. He oversees our public education and fire inspections, and serves as an operational deputy chief within the fire department.”
Farrens was required to attend two-week sessions at the National Fire Academy over the course of four years. He also had to do an applied research project, taking between nine and 12 months.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to attend this course,” Farrens said. “It was an excellent course that I got to meet fire service leaders from across the United States.”
Because of this training, the fire department has implemented a new program for fire inspectors to use iPads.
“Two big takeaways I had from the program was, without city leadership support, fire prevention cannot work,” Farrens said. “From the time I’ve been here, we’ve always had that support. Secondly, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of care.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.