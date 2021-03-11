The Maple Grove City Council took the next steps in having the Avery Park Residential development project become a reality at its March 1 meeting.
In other matters, the council considered a rental home development project called Edgewater on Cook Lake.
The council also recognized the retirement of Maple Grove Police Officer Tim Erickson.
AVERY PARK
In December, the council first approved the concept for the Avery Park development, which consisted of 42 single-family detached homes and 77 townhomes, proposed for 9533 Jefferson Highway just south of Highway 610 and east of Nathan Lane. This site is currently the Ahrens Greenhouse property.
“The plan is almost identical to the concept plan that was previously approved by the council,” City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said at the March 1 meeting. The single-family homes will be on the west side of the site and the townhomes will be on the east side.
He said the applicant was able to add one additional townhome unit to each of the five buildings on the east side of the site. This increases the number of townhomes proposed from 77 to 82 units.
Traffic will have two access points to the development from Jefferson Highway. The southern access will be a full movement access at Decatur Drive. The northern access will be a right-in, right-out only.
The city is in the process of acquiring the right-of-way of Jefferson Highway from MnDOT to allow the northern access.
There will be a cul-de-sac extended west toward Nathan Lane, but there will be no actual connection to Nathan Lane for vehicles. There will be a trail connection here and access for emergency vehicles.
A small dog park is also proposed near a storm pond in the development.
“The proposal has twice the amount of landscaping as required by code,” Vickerman said. A significant buffer of trees and landscaping is proposed along Jefferson Highway.
The council approved the development agreement and the development stage plan for Avery Park. The council also rezoned the property from single-family agricultural to single-family residential.
EDGEWATER ON COOK LAKE
Also during the meeting, the council approved the planned development agreement and development plan for Edgewater on Cook Lake.
The project is located just south of Cook Lake, north of Bass Lake Road, and west of Walnut Grove Lane and 73rd Avenue.
Vickerman said it consists of a 58 single-family rental home development. “Homes are proposed along 73rd Avenue, which would extend east and west through the site, and on the west side of Walnut Grove Lane would extend north and south through the site,” he said. “The key feature is an extensive open space area adjacent to Cook Lake. Cook Lake is a natural environment lake, and so that has the highest level of environmental protections in the city code. Typically, the setback from such a lake is 150 feet from the edge of the water. In this proposal, the closest home is 300 feet away and the majority of the homes are 500 feet away.”
No homes will have direct access to the lake, except for the existing home which is proposed to remain.
Vickerman also mentioned an amenity lot is proposed at the corner of Walnut Grove Lane and 73rd, where a potential for a clubhouse and pool would be located for that community’s residents.
RETIREMENT RECOGNITION
Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner announced the retirement of officer Tim Erickson, who spent the past 22 years working for the city and the police department.
Erickson’s last day of service was March 5.
“Before starting with Maple Grove, he was a part-time lakes and trails deputy with Ramsey County and a community service officer for the city of Roseville for several years,” Werner said.
Erickson received nearly 20 letters, cards or recognitions for his contributions to the Maple Grove Police Department.
“Officer Erickson does not live in our city, but one of the things he prides himself in is the connection he has made with our community and our residents through the relationships he has developed while serving our city,” Werner said.
He added that Erickson prides himself on serving his entire career as a patrol officer.
The council recognized the career and retirement of Erickson.
“I just wanted to add my thank you to officer Erickson for all of those many years,” Councilor Phil Leith said. “And wish him all the best in his retirement.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPOINTED Mike Aasen to the Arbor Committee for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
APPROVED appointing Michael Ostaffe to the Planning Commission for a term to Dec. 31, 2022.
APPOINTED Guarav Uppal and Joe Ruegsegger to the Lake Quality Commission as at-large members.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.