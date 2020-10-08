At its Monday, Oct. 5, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council recognized the retirements of five firefighters. These firefighters have a combined 126 years of experience.
Mayor Mark Steffenson conducted the meeting remotely. He is currently quarantining. “I’m obviously at home, I’m not at the council meeting,” he said. “I just want to explain briefly, that I now live in the house of COVID. Everyone in the house but myself has COVID or has tested positive. So, it’s not appropriate for me to be at the meeting tonight.”
In a related COVID-19 matter, Fire Chief Tim Bush gave an update on COVID-19 response in the city. The number of cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city at the end of September was 975.
“Since the pandemic began, Maple Grove has experienced 27 deaths as of the last confirmed numbers from Hennepin Health,” he said. “Hennepin Health’s numbers lag a little behind the state of Minnesota because of the confirmation process that is needed to verify.”
RETIRING FIREFIGHTERS
Bush introduced the council to five retiring firefighters for recognition.
Firefighter Tim Kidd was hired in February 1995 and served the fire department for 25 years. He was involved with the Maple Grove Fire Relief Association/Lions Club food basket giveaway and the Maple Grove Fire Relief Association charitable golf tournament.
Firefighter Bruce Trafas was hired in September 1995 and served for 25 years. He was one of the first firefighters to participate in the Senior Smoke Alarm program, which provides help to residents over 60 to make sure they have working smoke alarms.
Fire Capt. Dean Noren was hired in September 1995 and has served for 25 years. He has served as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain. He was also one of the first firefighters to participate in the Senior Smoke Alarm program.
Firefighter Scott Sable was hired in October 1995 and served for 25 years. He has served as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain. He has helped train new firefighters and served as a member of the Hazardous Materials Response Team.
Fire Capt. Paul Hanson was hired in April 1994 and served for 26 years. He has served as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain. He has been involved in the department’s pumpkin giveaway, Maple Grove Fire Relief Association/Lions Club food basket giveaway, Fire Explorer Post 3777, juvenile fire setter intervention and restaurant kitchen hood inspector.
“I want to express my gratitude to every one of these individuals,” Steffenson said. He added their efforts were truly amazing.
The rest of the council thanked the firefighters for their service.
NEW POLICE OFFICERS
Police Chief Eric Werner introduced the council to new police officers as Steffenson administered the oath of office to the officers.
“It is an honor and privilege to introduce to the community and to the council our three newest officers,” Werner said.
Officer Thomas Chaffin has an associate’s degree. His previous experience includes time as a Maple Grove community service officer, Brooklyn Park police reserve officer, and police officer in Dallas, Texas and Elk River.
Officer Connor Eichmann has a bachelor of science degree. His previous experience includes campus security at Bemidji State University Department of Public Safety and security patrol officer at the Mall of America.
Officer Zachary Hanson has an associate’s degree. His previous experience includes being a community service officer for the Metro Transit Police Department.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Riviera Maya Cantina and Restaurant, 7904 Main Street. The new Mexican restaurant plans to open within the next couple of week.
PROCLAIMED October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Maple Grove in honor of Maria’s Voice and other all victims of domestic violence, while calling attention to the annual Purple Lights Initiative that will raise awareness to the issue of domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.