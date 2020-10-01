At its recent meeting, the Maple Grove City Council recognized the retirements of two city employees.
The city’s finance director, Steve Hauer, and police officer Mark Carroll retired in September.
Also during the meeting, the council approved its support for funding for the completion of the Highway 610 extension.
RETIREMENT OF HAUER
The council first recognized Finance Director Steve Hauer on his retirement.
He has worked in public service for over 35 years. In 1985 he started work in the city of Brooklyn Park as a staff accountant. He joined the city of Maple Grove in 1992 as the assistant finance director and was promoted to finance director in May 2017.
Hauer has been a member of the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association for over 35 years. He has also been active in the National Government Finance Officers Association. He received his MBA in public administration from St. Thomas in 1995.
“Steve has always been humble and soft-spoken in his achievements,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said. “If you ask him what he is most proud of, it is the amazing finance staff that he gets to work every day and his two kids and also his two grandkids.”
Former Finance Director Jim Knutson spoke about his experience with Hauer. “Steve is one of those rare people who instantly become a friend instead of just a coworker. It was a joy to work with Steve.”
Another former finance director Fred Christiansen congratulated Hauer on his 28 years with the city. “I remember when you first started, I said ‘I think there’s going to be a lot of growth here and it’s going to be fast,’ and I guess that turned out correctly,” he said. “I think you were the right person for that time.”
Councilor Phil Leith thanked Hauer on his retirement and his hard work.
“I appreciate all the help that you have been to myself and the council,” Councilor Judy Hanson said.
Councilor Kristy Barnett said Hauer does such a good job with the budget. “You are going to be so missed,” she added.
Nelson said, “We are very grateful for Steve’s long-time dedication to his profession and to the city of Maple Grove. We wish him every happiness in a well-deserved retirement.”
Hauer addressed the council and thanked everyone. “This more than I had expected tonight,” he said. “Thanks to everybody for your thoughts tonight. I have truly enjoyed working with everybody over the years.”
RETIREMENT OF CARROLL
The council also recognized the retirement of officer Mark Carroll, who has served the Maple Grove Police Department for the past 25 years.
He has been assigned as a police officer, investigator and hostage negotiator. He was also active in the Shop-with-a-Cop and National Night Out activities.
Police Chief Eric Werner said Carroll served the community’s youth and the school district for 15 years as a DARE officer. Carroll was nominated for the Daryl F. Gates, DARE Lifetime Achievement Award, received the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association Certificate of Appreciation, the ISD279 Foundation Investment in Youth Award, and the Maple Grove Police Department’s Award of Merit.
“Officer Carroll is known by his partners in the community as calm, patient, caring, friendly, and having a good sense of humor,” Werner said. “Overall, he is a committed officer who will be greatly missed professionally. Most importantly we will miss a dear friend and colleague and having him around to tell stories, particularly about fishing.”
The council thanked Carroll for his years of service to the community.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said, “I’m so disappointed that he is leaving, but I know it’s for the best for him.”
SUPPORT FOR HWY. 610
In other matters, the council approved its support of the city’s application for funding through MnDOT’s 2020 Minnesota Highway Freight Program.
For the past several years, the city, MnDOT and Hennepin County have worked together to develop and design the extension of Highway 610 and local road connections.
Even though Highway 610 is extended to Interstate 94, there are still two phases that remain to fully complete the project. The first is to complete the Highway 610 connections to I-94. Secondly, would be to have a county road extension from Highway 610 to County Road 30. The cost of the two phases is estimated to be $48 million.
The project would also include an auxiliary lane on I-94 between Maple Grove Parkway and the south ramps of the proposed I-94 and Brockton Lane interchange.
To complete this work, the city is working with Hennepin County and MnDOT to complete necessary updates to the interstate access request, environmental documents and secure the necessary funding.
The city has been awarded $7 million in funding for part of the project. City staff is now planning to pursue $6.825 million in funding from MnDOT’s 2020 Minnesota Highway Freight Program.
