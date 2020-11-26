Maple Grove recognizes fire safety poster contest winner

Every year fourth-graders take part in a statewide fire safety poster contest. At its Monday, Nov. 16, meeting the Maple Grove City Council recognized the 2019 grand prize winner of the Fire Prevention Poster Contest.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said the department has fire safety programs for kindergarten, first grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, seventh grade and eighth grade.
Each October, the Maple Grove Fire Department invites all fourth graders attending Maple Grove schools to participate in a fire safety poster contest, sponsored by the Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association and the National Fire Sprinkler Association.
A winner from each school is selected. A grand prize winner is then selected from the top winners from each school. The grand prize winner receives a $25 check and the traveling trophy to display at their school for a year.
“It’s one of Maple Grove’s longest traditions,” Bush said. “[The trophy] has been traveling around the city for the last 45 years.”
The grand prize-winning poster is also entered into the statewide contest.
Bush said Cruz Urbina, from Elm Creek Elementary School, was the 2019 grand prize poster contest winner. The theme for 2019 was “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”
He said usually the poster contest winner and their parents are invited to a council meeting. But things happened differently this year. “Like so many things, COVID-19 considerations this year resulted in Cruz and his mom visiting Maple Grove Fire Station 3 earlier this month,” Bush said.
The Maple Fire Department also congratulated each poster contest winner and thanked all the fourth graders who participated.
AMBULANCE STAGING AGREEMENT
Also during the meeting, the council authorized a one-year lease agreement with North Memorial Health Care from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021, for a monthly fee of $400 to stage an ambulance crew at the Maple Grove Fire Station 1.
The city and North Memorial Health Care previously had a lease agreement for staging an ambulance for a two-year period. This agreement ends Nov. 30.
North Memorial Health Care provides ambulance service in western and northern Hennepin County, which includes Maple Grove. North Memorial looks at traffic patterns and finds ways for the quickest response to emergencies with its ambulance crews.
Currently, the Maple Grove Fire Station 1 has space available for the North Memorial Health Care ambulance crew on standby while waiting for emergency calls. The ambulance would be parked in the parking lot adjacent to the fire station.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of Cameron Beman, Samuel Ortman, and Thomas Stolee to the positions of police officer effective Dec. 1, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
ACCEPTED a $1,500 donation from Walmart to use for various fire prevention programs in the Maple Grove Fire Department. The donation will be used to supply batteries and smoke alarms to senior citizens and workbooks for school-aged children.
