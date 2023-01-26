The Maple Grove City Council considered a request for support with an investment fund and job creation fund for a future business at its Jan. 17 meeting.
The council also moved forward with expansion and renovation plans for the Community Center, and took action on easements that are sought for the completion of Highway 610.
Project Next
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell came before the council with a request for a Minnesota Investment Fund and a Job Creation Fund DEED application from Project Next.
Project Next is an alias used for a medical technology firm, according to Angell. The business collaborates with healthcare agencies and device partners to manufacture medical devices, with several locations around the Twin Cities.
“They are currently considering moving into Maple Grove and the Arbor Lakes Business Park,” Angell said. “This would make Maple Grove their company’s headquarters.”
The business would like to occupy around 110,000 square feet (or 50%) of the fourth Arbor Lakes Business Park building, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.
There would be 188 existing jobs moved into the new Maple Grove location, with plans to add 33 jobs within the first three years. Angell said the jobs are mainly engineering-related with annual salaries ranging from $112,000 to $130,000.
The Minnesota Investment Fund provides financing to help businesses add and retain high-quality jobs on a statewide basis with a focus on industrial, manufacturing and technology-related industries, a city staff memo to the City Council stated.
“The city acts as an intermediary between the state and the business, although the city applies on behalf of the business,” Angell said of the program. “When funds are awarded, the city enters into a grant contract with the state, and then we enter into a separate contract with the business.”
The Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Angell said this acts as more of a rebate. “The business directly applies to DEED with the city’s help and there is a requirement for a resolution of support,” he said.
The council approved a Minnesota Investment Fund award of up to $1 million from DEED on behalf of Project Next. It also gave its support for the Job Creation Fund application with Project Next.
Community Center expansion plans
The City Council adopted the design governance model for the Community Center Renovation and Expansion Project.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said that following last fall’s election and the approval of the local option sales tax for the renovation and expansion project, city staff has been working on developing a project design governance model and proposed timeline.
The city staff project team consists of Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Stifter and Community Center Manager Angie Dehn, with specialty area supervisors as needed. “They would lead the design process with the architecture and engineering team as well as the construction manager,” Nelson said.
The owner’s team would meet monthly to review and provide direction throughout the design process. The team includes Mayor Mark Steffenson, Councilor Judy Hanson, Park Board Chair Bill Lewis, Park Board Member Ken Helvey, Stifter, Nelson, Finance Director Greg Sticha and Dehn.
The Community Center working group will be confirmed at a future date. This group will meet quarterly to review the design and provide input.
The Joint City Council and Park Board work sessions are planned to meet quarterly. “We do anticipate the need for more engagement between the Park Board and City Council as we move forward with the design of the project,” Nelson said.
The proposed timeline for the renovation and expansion project begins now with requests for proposals for an architect, engineer and construction manager. Interviewing would happen in February and March, when the architect and construction manager are planned to be approved.
The scope of the project site would be finalized in April. In June, the funding plan would be finalized. The concept design could go to the council this summer. The design development would happen between January 2024 and April 2024. The project is anticipated to be bid in November 2024, with construction taking place from winter 2024 to spring 2025.
These dates are all subject to change.
Hwy. 610
In other matters, the council authorized condemnation proceedings for the future street right-of-way easements, drainage and utility easements and the temporary construction easements across properties that are needed for the Highway 610 Extension Project.
The project is currently in its final design stages. An environmental document is under review. The Hennepin County Board approved the final $4.25 million in funding for the completion of Hwy. 610
The extension project will complete the unfinished system interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares, and realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and Highway 610.
According to staff, the final approvals and authorizations to bid on the project are expected to begin this spring. Construction would then begin later in 2023.
City staff will be working with affected property owners to avoid condemnation if possible, but is starting the process now to make sure there is time for the land acquisition, according to a memo to the City Council. “Offers have been sent to all impacted property owners and negotiations are in progress,” the memo stated.
