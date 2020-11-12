At its Monday, Nov. 2, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council watched as two members of the Maple Grove Police Department were promoted and sworn into their new positions as commanders.
The council also recognized the retirements of Deputy Fire Chief Kurt Kramer and Parks and Recreation Rental Coordinator Lynne Lindquist.
OFFICER PROMOTIONS
Police Chief Eric Werner presented the council with Cmdr. Adam Lindquist and Cmdr. Jonathan Wetternach.
Lindquist began with the city in October 2001. He has served in the patrol and services divisions as a captain, sergeant, investigator, school liaison officer, field training officer, police explorers supervisor, jail administrator, Emergency Response Unit team leader and a patrol officer.
He worked on the Hennepin County-wide DWI program, the Mass Dispensing Immunization Plan and Maple Grove Days Law Enforcement Operations.
Lindquist has a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University and is a graduate of the 254th Executive Leadership Session of the FBI Academy.
Wetternach began with the department in September 2000. He has served in the patrol and services divisions in the roles as a sergeant, investigator, school liaison officer, Safe Streets Unit member and a patrol officer.
He worked on the Place of Last Drink program, Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force Board, Automated License Plate Reader, TriTech field-based reporting, and was awarded the Traffic Officer of the Year in the Towards Zero Deaths initiative.
Wetternach has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and a certificate in leadership.
Mayor Mark Steffenson administered the oath of office to both Lindquist and Wetternach.
In a related matter, officer Jon Proulx was given the oath of office as a police sergeant.
Proulx has been with the Maple Grove Police Department for 12 years, working as a police officer, school resource officer/investigator, field training officer and Emergency Response Unit member.
He will now be assigned to the patrol division on the night shift.
Kurt Kramer
Also during the meeting, the City Council recognized the retirement of Deputy Fire Chief Kurt Kramer.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said Kramer served Maple Grove for 20 years as a member of the Maple Grove Fire Department. He got his start in the fire service with the Hamel Fire Department and also served as a paramedic for North Ambulance before coming to Maple Grove.
“His service to residents of Maple Grove and Hennepin County covers more than four decades of public safety experience,” Bush said. “During that time, Kurt has maintained certification as a nationally registered paramedic for over 40 years and is currently one of the longest continuously certified paramedics in the State of Minnesota.”
He has been a key player in emergency management planning and service delivery for Maple Grove, according to Bush. Kramer spent hours working with members of the North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group and Hennepin County Emergency Management to create an emergency plan for the city.
He served as deputy fire chief overseeing the fire department logistics division. “Kurt has been very involved in the specifications, manufacture, and delivery of nearly every piece of fire apparatus in use by Maple Grove today,” Bush said. “His efforts ensured that Maple Grove firefighters have the best protection and equipment available to keep them safe when responding to emergencies in Maple Grove.”
Each of the members of the City Council expressed their thanks to Kramer.
Mayor Steffenson said, “Kurt has been here a long time and has done a great job for our city. We certainly owe him a debt of gratitude for all of his hard work and his years of dedicated service.”
Lynne Lundquist
The council also recognized the retirement of another city employee, Lynne Lundquist.
Director of Parks and Recreation Chuck Stifter said Lundquist retired Oct. 30 after 21 years with the city.
“You might recognize Lynne, she’s been the face of the community center for many years providing the best of customer service to many renters and visitors,” he said.
Lundquist started with the parks department as a receptionist then went into the role of the rental coordinator for the community center.
Stifter added that her dedication and commitment have built a reputation for friendly and quality service at the community center.
The members of the council wished her the best in her retirement and thanked her for her years of service.
“We are really going to miss your smiling face as we come into the community center,” councilor Karen Jaeger said.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED a proposal from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. to conduct the second half of the Highway 610 preliminary design for $297,407. The work includes traffic analysis, concept development, and environmental documentation (Environmental Assessment).
DIRECTED staff to submit an application for grant funding from the Hennepin County Youth Sports Program in 2021 for the planned Gleason Fields Athletic Complex. Part of the Gleason Fields modification project to turn the area into baseball fields, the funding would be used for the central building with concessions, restrooms, and shelter.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.