High stress, high risk jobs can carry over into one’s personal life. Maple Grove Police Chief is looking out for his officer’s well-being.
“Police officers encounter high risk situations on a regular basis and frequently are involved in critical incidents that can affect their well-being,” he said.
The Maple Grove City Council recently approved an agreement for a police therapist service contract. The contract will be with Marie Ridgeway LICSW, LLC for 2020.
Under this contract, members of the police department have the opportunity for individual confidential therapy sessions and critical incident check-ins.
According to Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach, this the first time a therapist aspect is being offered within the department.
“The services will be open to officers and their family members and household members,” he added. “And also offered to officers after a critical incident.”
There will be on-site consultation services to the department, which includes roll call training and information session, ride-alongs, critical incident debriefings and presentations for new hires to include family members.
“This therapy service is one component of our wellness program,” Wetternach said. “Over the past three years we have slowly been adding to build this program. We have been trained on healthy eating habits, critical incidents and people’s reactions, the overall burden of the job. We have addressed those things on a holistic approach. Over the last year we added mental health services.”
He added that this new contract was brining in some of the last components for the wellness program.
Ridgeway has also provided members of the police department with wellness training over the past few years. The department used the services under a limited contract in 2019.
Wetternach added, “This program helps the officers with cumulative stresses from the job and other incidents. This will help an officer reset, because incidents can affect an officer’s interaction with the public.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.