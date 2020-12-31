Maple Grove OKs Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh in Village at Arbor Lakes

At its Monday, Dec. 21 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved a development plan for a Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store and fuel station in the Village at Arbor Lakes area.
The council also considered wetland acquisition for future wetland restorations near Ranchview Lane and Highway 610.
HY-VEE FAST AND FRESH
The council considered a request from Hy-Vee to build a Fast Fresh store in the southeast corner of the Village at Arbor Lakes, at the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Village Drive. This is located just across Elm Creek Boulevard from the Fountains at Arbor Lakes development.
The applicant was seeking a concept plan amendment and development plan to construct the convenience store with a fueling station.
“The concept plan amendment involves replacing a quick-service restaurant and a coffee shop both with drive-thus. That would be replaced with the plan presented,” said Associate Planner Jesse Corrow.
The proposed store would be 4,100 square feet with grab-and-go items, take-and-heat meal options, meal kits and a limited selection of fresh produce, dairy and bakery items. There will also be seven fuel pumps that can service up to 14 vehicles under a canopy.
Access to the site will be on Village Drive at the northeast corner of the site.
Corrow said the building is proposed to be constructed with a brick base with a gray horizontal covering on the upper portion of the building. There will also be glazing and metal accents around the outside of the building.
Landscaping would include many trees in a green space on the north side of the lot. “The applicant provided a row of overstory trees along the east property line to help break up the [fueling area] canopy,” Corrow said.
He added, “The fueling station would provide a much-needed gas option for the area.”
The applicant, Phil Hoey with Hy-Vee, said, “We do think that this service is definitely in need in this area.” He added that what will be offered inside of the store, will be beneficial to the surrounding residents and users around the area.
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked how the design of the proposed building compared to the Hy-Vee convenience store along Bass Lake Road. Hoey said it was very similar in design and color palette.
The council unanimously approved the development plan agreement for the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh, along with the concept plan amendment.
WETLAND BANK ACQUISITION
Previously, the City Council had directed city staff to look into a wetland restoration project north of Highway 610 and west of Ranchview Lane and Maple Grove Parkway.
The city has now received approval from the Army Corp of Engineers, Board of Water and Soil Resources and the DNR for a wetland banking proposal. This will allow the city to start restoring the impacted wetland area. This area will also impact the land of four property owners.
The council first approved a purchase agreement between the city and Schutte, LLC for lands to be incorporated into the wetland bank. The wetland property will be incorporated into the wetland bank. Land adjacent will be used in the future for a storm pond.
The purchase price is $1.2 million for 18.4 acres of existing wetland, 4.7 acres of upland to be included in the wetland bank buffer and 0.8 acres of nearby elevated land to accommodate a future storm pond.
The council also approved a special assessment agreement to address assessments to a property retained by Schutte, LLC, and other parcels of nearby land. The city agreed to defer the special assessments of $382,566 for the properties included in the area until the City Council approves future development of the property.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ADOPTED the 2021 general fund budget, road reconstruction fund budget, general obligation capital improvement plan budget, and set the tax levy for 2021.
APPROVED hiring Jeremy Berger as the fire prevention specialist and fire inspector effective Jan. 4, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
HIRED Robert Griffin as a building official trainee effective Dec. 28, subject to a 24-month probationary period.
