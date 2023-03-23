The Maple Grove City Council approved a request for tax increment financing development agreements for part of the Arbor Lakes Business Park at its March 20 meeting. The financial agreements will be with buildings five, six and seven in the business park development, located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Fountains Drive and Zachary Lane.
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell said the three buildings will total around 510,000 square feet. Building seven has been approved for a medical technology user under the alias of Project Next (as of this press deadline).
The city has the ability to assist in the financing of costs related to projects as an incentive for the development to occur, according to Angell.
“The use of TIF would add the projects into the established [Gravel Mining Area] TIF district,” Angell said. “This is a special legislation TIF district that was established in 2018 due to the presence of soil deficiency due to the mining activities that have occurred.”
In a memo to the council, he said, “The intention for the creation of the district was to stimulate development within the area and to allow for the city to collect increment to aid in the extensive infrastructure improvements needed in the area.”
He added the district would decertify in 2041,
The new financing request is $965,000 for building five, $958,000 for building six and $504,000 for building seven. Angell said they are pay-as-you-go notes, meaning there will be semiannual payments based on real property taxes. The tax increment funds will allow the developer to be reimbursed for soil corrections and land costs.
“The developer would receive 90% of the increment, and 10% of the increment would be pooled by the city and used for administrative expenses,” Angell added.
These new buildings are anticipated to bring 270 combined jobs to the city. Angell said this exceeds the minimum required jobs needed to qualify for the financing.
He added that the previous four Arbor Lakes Business Park buildings all received tax increment financing on a nine-year basis. Buildings five, six and seven are requesting the same thing.
Applicant Joe Bergman, with Endeavor Development, thanked the City Council for its support of the business park’s development. “We think we wouldn’t be able to get these projects done without this financing,” he said. “So, thank you very much for your consideration.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson said the council and city staff worked hard to get the tax increment financing district approved. “It was obvious there was a need to do so,” he added. “We’re happy to see you coming forward and we’re using the TIF district for its purpose.”
