The Maple Grove City Council approved a request for tax increment financing development agreements for part of the Arbor Lakes Business Park at its March 20 meeting. The financial agreements will be with buildings five, six and seven in the business park development, located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Fountains Drive and Zachary Lane.

Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell said the three buildings will total around 510,000 square feet. Building seven has been approved for a medical technology user under the alias of Project Next (as of this press deadline).

