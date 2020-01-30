Several Maple Grove police officers were recognized for their actions during an officer involved shooting incident at the Jan. 21 Maple Grove City Council meeting.
The council recognized and awarded Officers Jeff Albers and Dave Anton with the Medal of Honor, and Officers Darren Struckmann and Adam Marinello and Sergeant Daniel Hamann with the Medal of Commendation for actions during an officer involved shooting incident in February 2018.
“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize five officers for their actions during a critical incident nearly two years ago, “ Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner said.
On Feb. 8, 2018, Officers Albers and Anton were dispatched to a home on Trenton Lane for a call assistance for multiple 911 hang-ups. Upon arrival, the officers noted that other officers had been at the residence in the past for a mental health crisis. The officers made contact with a male subject, who was home alone.
The officers entered the residence to speak with the subject. Officer Anton went to the upper level with the subject, while Officer Albers when to the lower level to conduct a protective sweep of the home. Officer Albers heard Officer Anton call for him. The subject had become agitated and moved toward the kitchen, where he produced a knife and began hurting himself. Officer Albers drew his handgun and ordered the subject to drop the knife. Officer Anton drew his Taser and deployed it, which caused the subject to fall to the floor. The subject still maintained control of knife. Officer Anton again activated his Taser, but the subject remained out of control.
“Officer Anton then took the Taser from Officer Albers’ duty belt and deployed that at the subject,” Chief Werner said. The Taser once again did not control the subject, who then began hurting himself again with the knife.
Officers Albers and Anton noted that the subject was asking them to “kill me” and proceeded to advance at Albers while holding the knife. Audio capture from the Taser and squad camera audio detailed numerous orders by the officers to the subject to stop his behavior and drop the knife, Werner said. Officer Albers reported that he was fearful the subject would stab him and fire two rounds at the subject.
“Despite being shot, the subject remained on his feet and began to [hurt] himself,” Chief Werner said. The officers maintained their position until further support arrived. Officer Marinello, a trained negotiator, arrived on scene and tried to talk with the subject to gain compliance. Marinello’s attempts to de-escalate the subject were not making progress, so Officer Struckmann who had arrived on scene deployed his Taser. “This time, the Taser was effective and officers moved in to disarm and detain the subject,” Chief Werner said. “Officers began providing first aid to the subject until paramedics arrived. Fortunately, the subject was brought to the hospital for treatment and survived his wounds.”
Sergeant Hamann, the on-duty watch commander, responded to the scene to coordinate all responding officers from multiple jurisdictions while simultaneously remaining inside the house to assist officers dealing with the dangerous subject.
“Audio and video captured of the incident detail repeated attempts by officers to de-escalate the situation short of using deadly force,” Werner said. “All reasonable attempts at doing so were unsuccessful and officers found themselves in a confined space with a person advancing on them with a knife.”
Chief Werner said, “Officers Jeff Albers and Dave Anton demonstrated conspicuous bravery, courage, and selflessness while being in immediate high risk of death or serious physical injury.”
He continued, “Officers Darren Struckmann and Adam Marinello, and Sergeant Dan Hamann acted in obvious self-sacrifice while in the face of personal danger. Sergeant Dan Hamann also displayed excellent leadership during the incident.”
Chief Werner then presented each of the officers with their medals. They received a standing ovation.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I just want to express, on behalf of the city, our thankfulness and gratefulness for your courage and self-service to our city. This type of behavior exemplifies what I think our Police Department and fellow officers would do, but more importantly it shows what you did that night. So thank you on behalf of the city. You did a great job.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger said, “Service above self. Thank you.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.