At its Nov. 1 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council established the Main Street Rehabilitation project and ordered the feasibility report from WSB and Associates. This report will define the scope of the improvements, estimate the project costs and propose special assessments.
The city’s Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and the Town Green, opened more than 20 years ago. Last winter, the city began in the planning process for improvements of the road corridor that would refresh the area, enhancing streetscape, landscaping and pedestrian areas all while keeping it safe and appealing to users. The community was asked to provide input on what they would like to see along the corridor and to identify improvement areas.
The city is now looking at potential improvements to sidewalks, new street surfaces, new and more accessible crosswalks, more trees and landscaping, more benches and other street furniture and opportunities for public art.
The city will fund improvements to the road surface and some public art elements. The property business owners along this portion of Main Street will share in the costs of the sidewalk area improvements.
Construction is anticipated to begin mid-summer 2022 after Maple Grove Days. Access to the businesses will remain open during the project. It is anticipated the project will be completed by the 2022 holiday season.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
GRANTED the approval of disbursement of funding to nonprofit organizations. The Arbor Lakes Business Association will receive $20,000 of charitable gambling funds for fall and winter community festivals. CROSS Services will receive $280,000 of general fund surplus money from the 2020 CARES funding for the food shelf. The Maple Grove Arts Center will receive $2,500 of general fund surplus money of 2020 CARES funding for offsetting losses caused by the pandemic and supply art to the community.
