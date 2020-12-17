The designs for the athletic complex and redevelopment at Gleason Fields and project budget were approved by the Maple Grove City Council Dec. 7. City staff has been working on plans for the redevelopment of Gleason Fields Community Park into a baseball and softball complex.
Gleason Fields Park is located in the southwest corner of the city, just west of Vagabond Lane and east of County Road 101.
Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Stifter said a 2019 feasibility report showed four ballfields, one multi-use field, expanded parking, covered seating for spectators, concessions and restroom building and new shade pavilions at the park.
The fields will be made with synthetic turf infields and outfields. There will be LED lighting for all four fields, which would improve the lighting that is currently at the park.
Neighborhood park element updates are included in the plan. An expanded free skate area south of the existing warming house and improving the ice rinks are proposed, along with relocating the basketball court. Two pickleball courts and a larger sledding hill would be added. The plan also includes a newly expanded playground near the warming house, in the southwestern portion of the park.
The estimated costs for the redevelopment of Gleason Fields is $12.28 million, including construction and design costs. Funding for the project would come from the city and other partnerships. There would be a partnership agreement with the Osseo-Maple Grove Athletic Association to fund 20% ($1.56 million) of the ballpark complex. The Maple Grove Park Board has also applied for a Hennepin County Youth Sports Grant in the amount of $300,000 to offset some costs. Stifter said there is money in the Long-Term Development Fund (about $2.94 million could be used) and about $7.48 million from the Park Dedication Fund that could be used for the bulk of the costs. The city’s Park Dedication Fund balance currently has $14 million in it.
“We’re proposing that for a number of reasons. One is better utilization of the fields in general. You can start a lot earlier in the season on synthetic turf. You can go longer into the seasons. And the fields are minimally affected by heavy rains during the season,” said Paul Paige, president of Minneapolis-based HKGi landscape architecture firm.
Councilor Kristy Barnett thanked the Park Board for its hard work in helping to create a design for the project.
“I think it’s much more than just an athletic facility that we’re getting. I think the neighborhood is also getting a wonderful new park,” Barnett said.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I think it’s going to be a great addition.”
Councilor Judy Hanson agreed. “It really turned into something beyond anything I could have imagined.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.