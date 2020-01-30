The Maple Grove City Council accepted a proposal that would conduct the first half of the preliminary design for the Hwy. 610 completion project at its Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting.
The council also watched as two new police officers were given the oaths of office. There was also an approval for a liquor license for Grill Hall Churrascaria.
610 PRELIMINARY DESIGN
The council accepted a proposal from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. to conduct the first half of the Highway 610 preliminary design in the amount of $278,000.
There are still two connections remaining to fully complete Hwy. 610 — connecting Hwy. 610 to County Road 30 and for westbound Hwy. 610 to connect with eastbound I-94.
According to staff, funding is the largest hurdle that stands in the way of completing Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove. In 2019, city staff submitted applications for funds through the Minnesota Department of Transportation, but the city was unable to secure any of those funds.
Since then, city staff has learned from MnDOT that a reason the city was unsuccessful in getting funds was because the project to complete Hwy. 610 is not shovel ready. In order for the project to be in a better position to compete with other shovel ready projects, the 610 project needs to be further along in the environmental documentation, staff approved layout and right-of-way acquisition.
“The work associated with the completion of the environmental assessment, MnDOT approved layout, and right-of-way basemap would allow the city to pursue the necessary right-of-way to construct the proposed Hwy. 610 project for about $660,000,” a staff report said.
So far, the city has completed data collection, traffic modeling and analysis.
The city received the proposal from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. to complete the second phase of the project, which includes the remaining tasks needed to complete the environmental assessment, staff approved layout and right-of-way basemap. These tasks will take about 15 months to complete and cost about $560,000.
This second phase has been broken into two parts. This first half, approved Jan. 21, will take 7.5 months to do the preliminary design. The second half would also take 7.5 months for the environmental documentation.
According to a staff report, the city is working with Hennepin County and MnDOT to complete the 610 project, and the city anticipates the county will reimburse it for its share of the overall project costs once the remaining funding sources are secured.
OATHS OF OFFICE
Mayor Mark Steffenson administered the oath of office for Police Officers Dominic Bouta and Scott Long at the meeting.
Police Chief Eric Werner gave some background on both officers. He said Officer Bouta has an associate degree in law enforcement from North Hennepin Community College and a law enforcement skills certificate from Hennepin Technical College. “Dominick worked as a Maple Grove community service officer for over two years prior to being hired as a police officer with our agency,” Werner said.
Officer Long has a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement and law enforcement skills certificate from Metropolitan State University. He has worked as a Maple Grove community service officer for over four years prior to being hired as a police officer. “I would also like to note that he comes from a law enforcement family,” Chief Werner added. “His father, Jeff Long, who is the chief of police for the city of Lakeville is in our audience today.”
Officer Bouta completed the Field Training Officer program and was assigned to solo patrol on Jan. 1. Officer Long completed the program and was assigned to solo patrol on Jan. 8.
“Both Officer Bouta and Officer Long are a tremendous and great asset to our agency,” Werner said.
The officers each had their badges pinned on by a member of their family.
GRILL HALL CHURRASCARIA
Also during the meeting, the council approved the on-sale/Sunday sale intoxicating liquor license for Grill Hall Churrascaria, 9691 63rd Ave. N., subject to compliance with city code requirements.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said last spring the city issued the business an on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license.
“They are now seeking to expand that liquor license to full on-sale intoxicating liquor and Sunday sales,” she added.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the authorization solicitation and acceptance of donations for the Maple Grove Police Department Crime Prevention Program, for the Maple Grove Police Department DARE Program, and for the Maple Grove Police Department K-9 Program.
HIRED Thomas Chaffin and Connor Eichmann to the positions of police officer effective Feb. 4, subject to a 12-month probationary periods.
AUTHORIZED staff to begin the recruitment process for the vacant position of police officer in the Police Department.
ADOPTED a resolution ordering the Howell Meadows (11 single-family homes), the Palisades at Nottingham 2nd Addition (9-lot subdivision), and South Prominence (19 single-family lots) area street and utility projects.
