The Maple Grove City Council approved help in completing a corridor study of a portion of Fernbrook Lane at its March 6 meeting.
Fernbrook Lane study
The City Council approved the proposal from Transportation Collaborative and Consultants, LLC to provide services related to the completion of the Fernbrook Lane Corridor Study for a cost of $75,220.
According to city staff, Fernbrook Lane from County Road 30 to County Road 81 was part of a jurisdictional transfer from Hennepin County to the city.
A city staff memo to the council said, “In order to understand the existing and future corridor issues/needs, and identify a corridor vision that provides safety and mobility for all users, a corridor study is needed for this 1.2-mile segment.”
The study will provide an assessment of the existing and future issues and needs of the roadway, community involvement, and an alternative development and evaluation. The study will end with a concept layout and a final report.
Bella Woods
Again, before the council was the Bella Woods project. The reason was for the split vote by the council on the concept plan for the proposed project at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said, “Typically, resolutions go on the consent agenda, but because it was a split vote last time, it was put onto the regular agenda.”
The project would be located north of 101st Avenue and west of Arbor Ridge Parkway, in the northwestern portion of the city. It would include around 120 homes, in the form of detached dwellings and townhomes.
At the Feb. 21 meeting, members of the council expressed concerns about smaller proposed lot sizes. The applicant was willing to remove the 55-foot lot sizes.
The council approved the concept plan for Bella Woods 3-2. Councilors Kristy Barnett and Rachelle Johnson voted against it, as they did on Feb. 21.
Other
In other action, the council:
ORDERED the 2023 Street Rehabilitation Program for Buena Vista Terrace and Eagle Lake Trails Area project and the Copper Marsh and Hidden Meadows area project. A total of 395 single-family detached units and 122 single-family attached units are proposed to each be assessed.
APPROVED the on-sale win and 3.2% malt liquor license for Pizza Karma, with the license to expire on June 30. The business is under new ownership, which requires a new application for the liquor license.
APPOINTED Krista Kuhnly to the Parks and Recreation Board with a term to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
