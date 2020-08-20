Maple Grove moves ahead with senior housing development

A new senior housing development is another step closer in Maple Grove. At its Monday, Aug. 17, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved a development stage plan for the Village Arbor Lakes Senior Housing proposal.
The council also considered penalties for five businesses that failed liquor license compliance checks.
VILLAGE ARBOR LAKES SENIOR HOUSING
The council approved a development stage plan for the Village Arbor Lakes Senior Housing. This development would be located within the Village Arbor Lakes area, located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman told the council the plan includes a five-story, 196 unit senior living building, with a mix of 115 independent living, 57 assisted living and 24 memory care units.
“The applicant has provided a list of amenities that they are proposing for this building, including a chapel, club room, multi-purpose room, theater beauty shop, fitness room, bistro, front porch and memory care garden,” he said. “The applicant also elaborated on the ability to break up some of those spaces into smaller spaces like the club room and the multi-purpose room to accommodate smaller groups of people in light of covid concerns.”
The outside area of the plan includes 24% more trees onsite than city code requires. There will also be a significant amount of shrub and perennial plantings.
“We’re excited about this 196-unit project,” Tony Kuechle, with Doran Companies, said.
LIQUOR LICENSE VIOLATIONS
The council also dealt with five businesses that failed liquor license compliance checks.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said the Maple Grove Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks for all liquor license establishments in the city on July 13. During the checks at the following five businesses, alcohol was served to a minor undercover/decoy.
Angel’s Liquor had not had a violation since May 2011. The council approved imposing a civil penalty of $2,000 of its off-sale intoxicating liquor license for a first violation within a three-year period.
Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Maple Grove had a violation since obtaining the license in April 2019. The council approved a two-day suspension of the on-sale intoxicating liquor license/Sunday sale and imposed a $2,000 civil penalty.
Famous Dave’s had not had a violation since May 2011. The council approved a two-day suspension of the on-sale intoxicating liquor license/Sunday sale and imposed a $2,000 civil penalty.
Hy-Vee Market Grille Express had not had a violation since obtaining its license in November 2019. The council approved a two-day suspension of the on-sale intoxicating liquor license/Sunday sale and imposed a $2,000 civil penalty.
Sam’s Club had not had a violation since August 2003. The council approved imposing a civil penalty of $2,000 of its off-sale intoxicating liquor license for a first violation within a three-year period.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “This time we had a lot of failures. My guess is a lot of it was due to COVID-19 and some of the changes in the way procedures have been done. I just want to make sure it’s clear out there that, I understand that COVID-19 has hit, we all understand that COVID-19 has hit, it doesn’t change your obligations to not sell to underage individuals.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
PROCLAIMED Aug. 31 at International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Grove.
HIRED the following probationary paid-on-call firefighters: Dylan Benoit, Ryan Habeger, Brittney Knight, Sheila Manelli, Nicholas Northrup, Erik Ruhland, Aditi Seger, Lori Thomas, and William Thorpe.
AUTHORIZED staff to begin the recruitment process for an administrative secretary in the Public Works Department due to the resignation of Debra Sisneros.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.