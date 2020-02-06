At its Monday, Feb. 3, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved a proposal from Ryan Companies that would develop around 100 acres of land just west of Maple Grove Hospital into a mixed-use development.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said the proposed land uses include office, medical/health care, medical office, apartments and senior apartments.
“This existing site is a farmland with a creek, wetland and wooded area on the western side,” he said.
The proposed project, Project 100, is located west of the Grove development (which includes the hospital), east of Interstate 94 and just south of Highway 610.
THE PROJECT
Vickerman broke down the proposed project into five sub-parts: the hospital expansion, 610 office area, residential area, T-zone office area/conservancy park, and a medical office building.
The hospital expansion area would be directly west of Maple Grove Hospital for its future expansion. Vickerman said this could be direct expansions of the hospital or separate uses supportive of the hospital.
This area would include more parking, which has the potential for a parking ramp.
The second part, the 610 office area, would include four office buildings. Taller buildings would be located near the interchange of I-94 and Hwy. 610.
Third, the residential area, would be in the center of the site with high-density uses — standard apartments and senior apartments. “That’s kind of centered around a existing wetland site,” Vickerman added.
The apartment buildings would also have courtyards/open areas. A public park, including a playground, recreational facilities and a public trail.
The fourth part would include a t-zone office area and conservancy park on the west side of the proposed development. A two-story, 40,000-square-foot office building is proposed. Vickerman said staff has several conditions include a large area of tree preservations should be achieved.
Finally, a medical office building would be on the south side of the project near an existing hotel.
In terms of transportation on the site, Vickerman said a key component is the connection of Grove Circle N. from both the south and east. There would be additional roads via a public road system, along with trails and sidewalks.
COMMENTS
Members of the City Council and representatives from Ryan Companies asked questions and shared information.
Erwin Effler III, vice president of real estate development at Ryan, said the discussions for the proposal began at the end of 2017. Ryan Companies has dubbed the proposed project a Minnesota Health Village, which “integrates a variety of uses, often including healthcare, senior living, hospitality retail, office, research, education, residential and wellness.”
Councilor Judy Hanson had questions about the trails behind the residential areas. “If there is that trail system behind there, I think that the thought was, it would connect over the freeway, which would be a really positive thing for the city.” Vickerman said that connection may happen when Hwy. 610 is fully completed at I-94.
There was also a question of the appearance of the site, specifically the buildings.
“If you’re the land developer and not the project developer, how do you know what these buildings are going to look like because you’re not building them?” Councilor Kristy Barnett asked. “They look gorgeous, but how do you know?”
Effler said Ryan was before the council as the land developer at the meeting, but Ryan would most likely develop most, if not all, of the projects in the site. “Regardless, we are acting as the master developer,” he added. “Anybody else that we do bring to the table, we will work in close partnership with them and the city and North Memorial and Maple Grove Hospital.”
Councilor Phil Leith expressed that felt Ryan Companies did a good job creating the proposal, including the density of the site. “Certainly, we need the hospital expansion,” he said.
Barnett later questioned potential future healthcare changes impacting this project. “Depending on what happens this November on the national level and our healthcare environment changes and we become more of a single pair or privatization, does that change the concept potentially of a health wellness?” she asked. “How flexible is this whole project in itself?”
Effler said, “At a high level, I do not see an election or major change in healthcare impacting our plans here in Maple Grove. The reality is that, with the advent of the baby boomers, more and more people being covered by healthcare, and today’s overall economic condition, the demand for healthcare space and real estate continues to expand.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson added his agreement for the project. “You’ve done a nice job,” he said. “Obviously, I think this is a very important project for our community. I think the expansion of the hospital and the healthcare facilities are incredibly important for our community.”
The council then approved rezoning the property and approved the Project 100 concept stage plan subject to several conditions.
UP NEXT
Ryan Companies will partner with the city, North Memorial Health and other project partners to develop the land with the first projects expected to break ground this fall or spring 2021. The first phase improvements include: connecting Grove Circle N. within the project area, creating a parking lot to accommodate a future hospital expansion, and the final plat (creating outlots for future development).
To watch a video from Ryan Companies of the proposed Project 100, find this article online at pressnews.com.
