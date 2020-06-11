On June 1, the Maple Grove City Council gave city staff direction on absentee voting during the Primary Election. Plans for the General Election will be determined closer to the end of summer and early fall.
“We are preparing for the absentee voting process which would begin later in the month of June on June 26 and our Primary Election would be held on Aug. 11,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said. She went on to say that Hennepin County has been working on options for cities and absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first would allow for in-person voting during the full 46-day period at the Maple Grove Government Center, which is typically done. Option two would have the government center open for only the last seven days (with direct balloting) before Aug. 11. The final option would not open the city at all for in-person absentee voting.
Hennepin County Elections and the Minnesota Secretary of State have also been promoting mail-in ballots.
City staff is working on safely reopening the government center. There are also plans underway to keep voting foot traffic socially distanced while at the government center.
“Staff does see some value in doing that absentee [voting] for that seven-day period, where it is direct balloting prior to the Primary Election,” Nelson said.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said she liked the second option and Mayor Mark Steffenson agreed.
“I don’t know of any, what I’ll call significant primary races, this summer. I think the seven-day one works well, and I think it works better for the staff as well,” he said.
Councilor Kristy Barnett also agreed.
“The numbers they have been reporting of the request of absentee ballots have been significant,” Barnett said.
She also questioned whether the city would have enough election judges.
“We are in communication with our election judges and talking with them on their comfort level of moving forward,” Nelson said. “We’re recruiting election judges from student populations and other folks. And we do have some staff, given where we are at with COVID and Park and Rec, that we can repurpose into elections for that period of time. We’re getting pretty creative about it.”
The council directed staff to have the city’s government center open for the last seven days before the Aug. 11 election.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the promotion of Jon Geithman to the position of lead heavy equipment operator effective June 2, subject to a six-month probationary period.
AUTHORIZED staff to begin the recruitment process for the position of police officer in the Police Department
