At its recent meeting, the Maple Grove City Council heard a presentation regarding bringing solar panels to city-owned buildings for cost savings.
The council also amended the massage licensing ordinance, and approved an agreement for the Crystal Lake Regional Trail Cooperative.
SOLAR LETTER OF INTENT
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman informed the council the solar letter of intent request was part of an ongoing efforts with Apex Facility Solutions on energy efficiency improvements and onsite solar installations at the Public Works building and the Water Treatment Plant.
“The specific request is to execute a letter of intent to lock in rates [now] that change in 2020,” he added. This will also allow a portion of the system to be ordered before the end of 2019 and allows the city to take advantage of a 30% federal tax credit.
Apex took bids from three contractors and Cedar Creek Energy was the low bidder.
“I understand there are still some of the details are not all completely set in stone,” Councilor Phil Leith said of the contract. He added that he had asked city staff what happens when the term for the management of the solar panels is done. Would the city take over? Are the panels taken back?
Vickerman said the life of the contract is 25 years, but the life of the panel is estimated to be 40 to 50 years. “Once that 25 years is up, then there are no more costs associated with it,” he added. “It’s just the energy that the city gains from the systems. Eventually, like anything, they would need to be replaced, but they would more than pay for themselves at that point.”
Vickerman said some of the exact locations of the solar panels could change from what was presented to the council.
Cody Capra, with Apex Facility Solutions, said the end of the life the contract is 25 years. “The city has the choice to keep the panels, which are already paid off, and keep that energy,” he said. “Or, per the contract, the investor has to the remove [the panels] at their own cost.”
Capra then gave the council a brief presentation. There would be two solar panel systems totaling about 843 kilowatts of energy. The first would be at the Public Works building on the roof top. The other set of panels would be at the Water Treatment Plant on the ground.
He said a structural assessment was done on the public works building, and solar panels would be place on those areas that passed the assessment.
Capra said Apex and city staff are working together to see how the panels outside the treatment plant work best.
He went on to say that 842,820 watts would be generated from the system, producing over 1 million kilowatt hours. There would be $79,530 taken off the bill to the city from Xcel Energy. This is the value of the energy of the electricity generated by the panels. Capra added there would be a $34,066 provided to the city from Xcel. There would be a total revenue of $113,596 a year. The investors would be receiving $108,691 a year. This leaves the city with a positive cash flow of $4,905 after the first year of the solar panel usage.
The annual cash flow from the solar panels over the next 25 years increases from just under $5,000 to almost $20,000 by the end of the 25-year contract.
“So at the end of the contract is Cedar Creek Energy or Apex or both that are responsible for the disposal if the city decides not to maintain the units?” Mayor Mark Steffenson asked.
Capra said Cedar Creek is the investor and they would own the system and would be responsible for removing the system at their cost. “The city would bear no liability,” he added.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said that, during the 25-year term, the city would not be responsible for the maintenance of the panels. The construction will be implemented and managed with other efficiency measures by Apex for the city.
Final designs and the power purchase agreement would be done in January/February. The project would be implemented in the coming spring.
The council then approved executing a letter of intent between the city and Cedar Creek Energy for a power purchase agreement for onsite solar at the Public Works Facility and the Water Treatment Plant.
MASSAGE LICENSING
Also during the meeting, the council amended the city code regarding licensing for massage services.
Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom said the changes were designed to streamline processing and licensing for massage services.
Changes within the ordinance reflect stronger regulations consistent with other licensing municipalities.
A few of the notable changes with the new ordinance include: proof of residency in Minnesota or Wisconsin, changing the ID requirement to a government issued ID, require a business to notify city when business management changes, keep a client registration list, and making businesses subject to safety inspections.
“The massage businesses and therapists in town have been aware of these proposed changes,” Hogeboom said. “Staff has not received any public feedback for the proposed changes.”
The Maple Grove Police Department worked with on the proposed changes and was in favor of the amendments.
Councilor Karen Jaeger stated she didn’t feel it was right to put someone’s name on a client list, as it was a privacy thing. “When I go and get my massage, I don’t feel that I should have to be put on a list,” she said. “It’s nobody’s business when I go.”
Hogeboom said the businesses wouldn’t necessarily be required to give the list to the city, the list would be more of a tool to the police department in the case of an illegal situation or case.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked, “For the businesses that already exist, would they need to go through and meet these new standards as they their licenses come up for renewal?”
Hogeboom said that was correct.
CRYSTAL LAKE REGIONAL TRAIL
The council also approved the Crystal Lake Regional Trail Cooperative Agreement.
The regional trail will extend along County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard from Maple Grove to Robbinsdale.
Maple Grove’s segment of the trail was constructed when County Road 81 was improved. Other segments of the trail outside of the city limits are currently under construction or in the planning stages.
The agreement allows the Three Rivers Park District to take ownership of the trail segments in Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park and Crystal upon their completions. The park district is then responsible for the trail surface, amenities, pavement management and day to day operations.
During the winter months, the city will be maintaining the trail. The city will be reimbursed for the winter maintenance on trails owned by the park district.
