The Maple Grove City Council discussed several different housing projects, including apartments and townhomes during its Dec. 7 meeting.
These projects include the third and final phase of the Bottineau Ridge Apartments, new projects located near Jefferson Highway and Highway 610 and one near Maple Grove Hospital.
BOTTINEAU RIDGE
The council considered the third, and final phase, of the Bottineau Ridge Apartment development. These apartments would be located west of Hemlock Lane and north of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Bottineau Ridge provides workforce housing to families.
Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said the proposal would consist of a four-story, 50-unit building, which will mirror the second phase building. Both the second and third phases will be connected through a courtyard area.
Hogeboom said that on-site amenities include a community room, fitness room, business office and on-site property management office. Underground parking is also part of the project.
The Bottineau Ridge apartments were first conceptualized by Duffy Developments in 2015 in this area of Maple Grove to create attainable family housing that is close to jobs, services and transit opportunities.
Councilor Kristy Barnett said, “It’s a really nice looking project. I’m really glad you’re able to do it.”
The council approved the development plan for the third phase of the Bottineau Ridge.
AVERY PARK
In other matters, the council discussed the Avery Park concept plan. The project would consist of 42 single-family homes and 77 townhomes, located at 9533 Jefferson Highway just south of Highway 610 and east of Nathan Lane. This site is currently the Ahrens Greenhouse property.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said the eastern side of the property will be the townhome units and the western side will be the single-family homes.
Traffic access to the site will be through a public street system which will loop through the development. There will be two access points from Jefferson Highway. The southern access will be a full movement access at Decatur Drive. The northern access will be a right-in, right-out only.
“Currently, the Jefferson Highway right-of-way is controlled by MnDOT,” he said. “So the city is engaged with them in the process of turning back that right-of-way to the city so that the city would be in control of that, so that this northern-most access can occur.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger expressed concern with the right-in, right-out on Jefferson Highway. “You’d have to take a right and go down to Osseo, turn around and come back,” she said.
There will be a cul-de-sac extended west toward Nathan Lane, but there will be no actual connection to Nathan Lane for vehicles. There will be a trail connection here and access for emergency vehicles.
Vickerman said there was some concern from the neighborhood to the west near Nathan Lane. “When the proposal first came in, the road opposite of Decatur extended all the way through the site to Nathan Lane,” he said. “And there was a lot of concern by the residents in the existing neighborhood regarding that.”
He added the applicant, D.R. Horton, worked with staff to come up with the solution to have emergency access only that part of the development.
“I think that staff and the developer, and the planning commission, just did a really good job at meeting the needs and concerns of the neighbors,” Councilor Judy Hanson said. “I just wanted to recognize them for that.”
The council approved the Avery Park plan amendment for the eastern portion of the site and the concept plan for the project.
MVH MULTI-FAMILY
Also during the meeting, the council approved the MVH Multi-Family development plan for a 250-unit market-rate apartment building located in the southwest corner of Grove Circle Drive and 99th Place N. This apartment building is part of the Project 100/Minnesota Health Village campus located near Maple Grove Hospital.
Planner Vickerman said this project was approved at the concept phase in February. “When it came through at the concept level, the courtyard faced to the south toward the open-spaced area,” he said. “They’ve rotated it 90 degrees now.”
There is a plaza area on the eastern area of the development. The large central courtyard will also include a pool. There is a potential area for a playground as well.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPOINTED Coleman Collins to the position of appraiser effective Jan. 25, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
PROMOTED Bradley Holzerland and Aaron Schonning each to the position of police sergeant effective Dec. 8, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.