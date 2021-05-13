Maple Grove looks at proposal to add buildings to Park 81

The Maple Grove City Council heard a request for the proposed Park 81 South and East industrial buildings at its Monday, May 3, meeting.
The council also considered a new fitness center in the Grove development area.
PARK 81 SOUTH AND EAST
The council heard from City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman regarding a request for a concept plan amendment to change the use of the Park 81 South lot from a 267,00-square-foot industrial building to a truck access drive and a 283-space trailer parking area. The truck access and parking would be associated with use for the Park 81 East building, which is currently under construction.
The council also considered a request development plan approval for the site work for truck parking and access area. This request also includes the eastern parking lot along the Park 81 East building, which is proposing to utilize a portion of city-owned property.
The Park 81 industrial campus is located just north of 89th Avenue and south of County Road 81, near Zachary Lane. The Park 81 northern portion of the site is home to Amazon.
“Site work began for the Park 81 East building early last year, but then was halted due to the pandemic,” Vickerman said. Duke Realty, the former owner, sold the property last year to Scannell Properties. Scannell has restarted work on the Park 81 East building.
He added there would be three access points into the development instead of the originally proposed five accesses and a 10-foot security fence around the trailer parking area.
Councilor Judy Hanson expressed concern with truck traffic in the area. “I appreciate that it looked like it was going to be a decrease in traffic because it was going to be spread out. The only question or concern that I have, is about the reduced access from five to three. Is that going to spill more traffic onto Valley Forge Lane?” Vickerman said most of the traffic would go on to 89th Avenue and then over to Zachary Lane.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the concept plan amendment and development plan for Park 81 South and East industrial buildings. Hanson voted against.
NEW GROVE FITNESS CENTER
Also during the meeting, the council considered a 30,000-square-foot fitness center in the Grove development at 15500 Grove Circle. The Crunch Fitness building is proposed to be constructed adjacent to Slumberland, occupying a part of the undeveloped strip of land between the Slumberland and Haskell’s buildings.
City Project Manager Jesse Corrow said, “The use of a fitness center is consistent with the original approved concept.”
There are no changes to the existing parking area, except for the addition of a few more added handicapped parking stalls near the building’s entrance.
A landscaping plan was approved with the original development plan of the entire site. There are currently two missing trees near the parking lot that will be replaced and a third tree near the building will be removed and replaced.
Corrow said the building is proposed to be constructed of earth tone-colored split-face masonry block, elements of natural stone, large storefront windows to allow for natural daylight inside, and a signage area on the front.
Councilor Karen Jaeger questioned whether the proposed blue backdrop behind the tenant sign was allowed. “Is that one of our colors?” she asked. Corrow said it was probably a branding color for the future fitness business.
Jaeger asked if the blue would be allowed. Corrow said, “It may have to be reduced to meet the signage area allowed, but the actual color would be permitted.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked, “Do we have to deal with the sign color and issue tonight, or not?” Corrow said no. He added the sign would be reviewed by city staff when a sign permit is pulled.
Steffenson added, “The only comment I have about the sign is that, we should probably allow them to be consistent with their neighbors. If Target has a big red backdrop, if Home Depot has a big orange backdrop, then they get to have their big blue backdrop.”
The council approved a development plan agreement and final plat for a fitness center at 15500 Grove Circle in the Grove development.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a concept plan for the Evanswood residential development, which will consist of 227 single-family homes and 154 townhomes. The development will be located north of 101st Avenue and west of 105th Avenue, and east of Troy Lane.
MOTIONED for the mayor and City Council to approve a letter supporting the city becoming a voting member of the Blue Line Extension Corridor Management Committee.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.