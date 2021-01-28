Maple Grove looks at plans to expand Rice Lake Elementary School

The Maple Grove City Council considered a permit request for the expansion at Rice Lake Elementary School at its Jan. 19 meeting.
The council also recognized Larry Colson, a former member of the Maple Grove Planning Commission.
RICE LAKE ELEMENTARY EXPANSION
During the meeting, the council considered a conditional use permit request by Rice Lake Elementary School to add an addition to the south side of the school, located at 13755 89th Ave. N.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said the plans include an 11,890-square-foot addition for six more classrooms and extending learning spaces, a 7,870-square-foot gymnasium addition, and 71 more parking spots.
“The existing playground equipment is proposed to be reused,” he said. “It may need to be readjusted and reconfigurations because of the different shape of the site.”
Vickerman said the applicant is proposing to have the addition constructed with brick matching the existing building.
Construction would begin in the spring with students using the additional spaces in September.
The council approved the conditional use permit for the expansion at Rice Lake Elementary.
RECOGNITION
The council also recognized and accepted the resignation of Larry Colson from the Maple Grove Planning Commission.
Colson served on the commission since February 2003. He served as chairperson from 2005 to December 2020.
He and his family relocated out of state in December.
Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom said since Colson joined the commission, Maple Grove saw the development of the Arbor Lakes and Main Street areas, the construction of Highway 610, completion of Maple Grove Hospital and the addition of over 20,000 new city residents.
“Just a tremendous time to be on the Planning Commission,” Hogeboom said. “We just wanted to say thank you on behalf of staff.”
Colson will be mailed a plaque, recognizing his service.
“I just want to express my sincere gratitude,” Mayor Mark Steffenson said. “Your service as chair of the Planning Commission for these last 17 years is really been a great service to our growing and expanding community.”
Councilor Phil Leith said and Colson joined the Planning Commission in 2003. “We spent a lot of time together at the meetings,” he said. “I always appreciated that Larry was always prepared and that voice of reason and common sense. You will be missed.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger said Colson was going to be a hard act to follow.
Councilor Judy Hanson said she appreciated all of Colson’s service.
Finally, councilor Kristy Barnett expressed that she was glad that they were friends and that he would be missed.
Colson said, “I do appreciate the opportunity.” He also thanked city staff for helping him.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
DECLARED a city commitment of $5.45 million towards the cost of the North Metro Range expansion project. The total cost of the expansion project is $8.95 million. The city also received $3.5 million in bond funds from the Minnesota State legislative special session.
SUPPORTED the city imposing a local sales tax to fund the Maple Grove Community Center renovation and expansion project.
APPROVED authorizing the solicitation and acceptance of donations for the Maple Grove Police Department’s Crime Prevent program, the DARE program, and its K9 program.
AUTHORIZED the city administrator to execute the contract for $42,269 with Civic Plus for the city website redevelopment project.
